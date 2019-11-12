Costco’s best Black Friday deals include discounts on Dell XPS 13 and Apple Watch Series 5

Costco’s Black Friday sale is underway, and while members will get the most of its discounts, some of them are even open for non-members. Costco was one of the first retailers to debut big Black Friday deals on Dell’s XPS 13, the latest MacBook Pro, as well as the Apple Watch Series 5. Many retailers have since jumped onboard with those offers, but there are still some excellent offers that you can check out below.

