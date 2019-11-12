Costco’s best Black Friday deals include discounts on Dell XPS 13 and Apple Watch Series 5

Costco’s Black Friday sale is underway, and while members will get the most of its discounts, some of them are even open for non-members. Costco was one of the first retailers to debut big Black Friday deals on Dell’s XPS 13, the latest MacBook Pro, as well as the Apple Watch Series 5. Many retailers have since jumped onboard with those offers, but there are still some excellent offers that you can check out below.
- Vizio’s 36-inch 5.1.2 sound system that’s Dolby Atmos-ready is $299.99 (usually $449.99)
- Dell’s latest XPS 13 laptop (4K display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10710U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD storage) is $1,399
- LG Gram 17-inch laptop (4K display, Intel Core i7-8565U, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage) is $1,099 (usually $1,499)
- MSI GE75 Raider 17.3-inch gaming laptop (Intel Core i7-9750H, Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB spinning drive and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage) is $1,199.99 at Costco
- TCL’s excellent 65-inch 6-series 4K HDR TV with Roku software is $599.99
- The Xbox One X console comes bundled with an extra black wireless controller for $349.99
- Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) is priced at $354.99, for a discount of $30. The 44mm version with GPS is also marked down $30, for a price of $384.99.
