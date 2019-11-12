Rad Power Bikes’ lineup of e-bikes is discounted ahead of Black Friday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Rad Power Bikes makes some capable e-bikes, like the RadWagon Electric Cargo Bike that The Verge’s Andrew Hawkins calls “a legitimate car replacement” for his needs. This model and several other electric bicycles are up to $200 off ahead of Black Friday, and you can take advantage of these deals online and at Rad Power’s Seattle location.

These bikes are rarely discounted, but starting today you can save $200 on the following models:

Rad Power Bikes is offering a few other discounts, like $100 off its new RadRunner Electric Utility Bike, bringing it down to a more reasonable $1,199. If you plan to buy two e-bikes (hopefully one of them is for you), you can save $200 on your order. Lastly, all accessories are 25 percent off for returning customers.