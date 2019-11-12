Rad Power Bikes’ lineup of e-bikes is discounted ahead of Black Friday

Rad Power Bikes makes some capable e-bikes, like the RadWagon Electric Cargo Bike that The Verge’s Andrew Hawkins calls “a legitimate car replacement” for his needs. This model and several other electric bicycles are up to $200 off ahead of Black Friday, and you can take advantage of these deals online and at Rad Power’s Seattle location.
These bikes are rarely discounted, but starting today you can save $200 on the following models:
- RadRover Electric Fat Bike ($1,299)
- RadWagon Electric Cargo Bike ($1,299)
- RadMini Electric Folding Fat Bike (High-Step and Step-Thru models; each cost $1,299)
- RadCity Electric Commuter Bike (16-inch, 19-inch, and Step-Thru models; each cost $1,299)
Rad Power Bikes is offering a few other discounts, like $100 off its new RadRunner Electric Utility Bike, bringing it down to a more reasonable $1,199. If you plan to buy two e-bikes (hopefully one of them is for you), you can save $200 on your order. Lastly, all accessories are 25 percent off for returning customers.
