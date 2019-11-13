These are the best phone deals that Black Friday will have to offer

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Black Friday is almost here. The big shopping weekend actually starts on Thursday, November 28th, which is Thanksgiving in the US. If you’re in the market for a new phone, we’re cataloging the best offers you’ll be able to get from retailers.

Whether you’re looking for deals on unlocked phones, or carrier deals with big trade-in bonuses, you’ll find the latest deals on the iPhones, Google Pixels, Samsung Galaxy phones, and more below. As new phone deals surface or expire, we’ll update this post.

iPhone

Starting on Thanksgiving and continuing through Black Friday, Best Buy will host a few carrier deals for the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro. If you’re looking for a discount on an iPhone 11 Pro, you may be able to buy one for as little as $499 (roughly half off), but only if you activate a new line with an installment plan on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint, and also trade in your old phone. How much you pay overall will depend on how much trade-in value your phone has.

A similar deal applies to the less expensive iPhone 11 at Best Buy, which normally has a $699 starting price. After activating it and trading in your old phone, the final cost after your installment plan is paid off will be $199.

Over at Target, the iPhone deals kick off on Black Friday and last through Sunday. You can get a $200 gift card when you activate either the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max with Verizon or AT&T. Target will also offer a $200 gift card for the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, which cost less per month than the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max.

Google Pixel

Starting on November 24th and lasting through December 1st, Target will offer a $300 gift card when you activate a Google Pixel 4 or Google Pixel 4 XL with an installment plan on Verizon or AT&T.

If getting a gift card doesn’t matter much to you, Best Buy will take $400 off of the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL if you activate either phone with an installment plan on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. No trade-in is necessary, so this is a great deal that should see your monthly payment (not counting from your data plan charges) at around $20 per month for the cheapest Pixel 4 configuration. This deal begins on Thanksgiving.

If you’re on the hunt for an unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you’ll be able to get $200 off of all configurations from various retailers from November 24th through December 2nd.

The unlocked Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL will be $100 off of their usual prices through several retailers below starting on Sunday, November 17th, then it will start again on Thanksgiving, November 28th, lasting through Cyber Monday, December 2nd.

Right now, Google Fi is offering subscribers a $100 discount on the Google Pixel 3A and 3A XL. So, you’ll get the same prices that are listed above, but you’ll need to activate them with Google Fi. However, so long as you activate it within 30 days of purchasing it, you’re free to cancel service and move to another carrier if you choose.

Samsung

Starting on Thanksgiving and lasting through Sunday, December 1st, Target will offer a $400 gift card when you activate the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, or Note 10 Plus with an installment plan on Verizon or AT&T. If you were after the cheaper Samsung Galaxy S10E, Target will offer a $200 gift card when you activate it with one of the aforementioned carriers.

Also starting on Thanksgiving, but at Best Buy, you can save anywhere from $400 to $500 on the total cost of the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 10 Plus, or Note 10 Plus 5G if you’re activating a new line on Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T. Like all of these carrier discounts, you won’t receive the savings upfront, but in the form of monthly credits billed to you.

Best Buy will offer $200 off of unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10E, S10, S10 Plus, and Galaxy Note 10 Plus models starting on Thanksgiving. We’ve already seen $200 in discounts for most of these devices in the months past, but if you missed out before, this is another opportunity to save.