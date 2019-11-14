Microsoft is cutting prices on Xbox One consoles, controllers, and first-party games for Black Friday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Microsoft has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at its XO19 conference in London. The company will be offering the biggest discounts yet on Xbox One consoles, as well as price cuts on controllers and several games.

The deals will run on the Microsoft Store from November 24th to December 2nd (that’s a few days earlier than other retailers will kick things off), but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members will be able to access these deals even earlier, starting on November 21st.

If you want to be among the first to access the deals below, you can get a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 starting on November 14th. This deal is only open to first-time subscribers, and will also include a one-month subscription to EA Access, three months of Discord Nitro, and six months of Spotify Premium, as long as you don’t already have subscriptions to those services.

For hardware deals, Microsoft is offering $150 off all Xbox One X standalone consoles and bundles, as well as $100 off of any Xbox One S bundle. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition bundle will be even cheaper, down to $149.99, and will come with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite with some in-game cosmetics. These deals don’t stand out from those that we’ve seen confirmed from Best Buy, Walmart, or Target, but you’ll be able to get in on the savings earlier here.

Xbox One wireless controllers like Microsoft’s Night Ops Camo Special Edition, Sport Blue Special Edition, and Kait Diaz Limited Edition will be $20 off ($49). If you want to choose your own color scheme for your controller, Xbox Design Lab controllers will be $10 off (starting at $59). Microsoft says these will be the best prices of the season, but other retailers are offering deals on controllers starting at $39. So if you’ve been wanting to buy a controller, now’s a good time to do it, no matter where you shop.

And if you’re looking for some new games to play over Thanksgiving, Microsoft is offering 50 percent off on its in-house titles including Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Gears 5 will be 33 percent off, but it’s worth mentioning that all of these games are available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. So if you don’t want to choose, just get a subscription.