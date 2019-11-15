Here are the best gaming deals coming soon on Black Friday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

It’s tough to keep track of all the gaming deals that will kick off on Black Friday. That’s sort of a good problem to have; it means that there’s no shortage of deals on consoles, games, and accessories for the Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One X and S. We’ll add PC deals as they become available, as well.

We’re tracking all the deals that we know about below by platform, so you can easily find the best deal on exactly what you’re looking for over the holidays. We’ll be updating this post, both to add new deals and strike through outdated offers.

Deals on Xbox One consoles, games, and accessories

Microsoft’s 4K-ready Xbox One X will be $349 at several retailers, a $150 discount that amounts to the biggest drop in price we’ve seen yet for this console. Better yet, you might be able to find a game or two (or a controller) tossed in as a freebie with your purchase.

Here’s the best deal: the Xbox One X console comes bundled with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $349 at Best Buy and Walmart starting on Thanksgiving. If you’re a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold subscriber, you can get this deal at Microsoft Store starting on Thursday, November 21st, well ahead of everyone else, who can get in on the deal on 11/24.

All standalone Xbox One X consoles will be $349 at Walmart and Microsoft Store. If you purchase one at Target on Black Friday, it will include a $40 gift card and Gears 5. At Costco, the console includes an extra wireless controller with purchase.

If you don’t want to spend as much, the Xbox One S starts at $149 on Black Friday. Several console bundles will be available for $199, which is a still a great deal, especially if you’re after one of the Xbox One S models that has a 4K Blu-Ray disc drive.

Here’s the best deal: Xbox One S console comes bundled with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $199 at Walmart starting on November 27th. Microsoft Store will offer this deal earlier than other retailers starting on November 21st, but it will only be open to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold subscribers until 11/24.

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital (discless) console will cost $149 (usually $249) and will come with Sea of Thieves, Minecraft, and Fortnite. You’ll be able to find this deal at Walmart, Best Buy, and Microsoft Store.

Xbox One controllers (for use with an Xbox One console, Windows 10 PC, as well as select games on Android 10 and iOS 13 devices) will be $39.99 at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Microsoft Store.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare will be $38 at Walmart

Borderlands 3 will be $30 at Walmart

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be $30 at Walmart

Deals on PlayStation 4 consoles, games, and accessories

We’re still waiting to hear if Sony’s PS4 Pro 4K console will be discounted for Black Friday (fingers crossed), but there has been no end to deals for the more affordable PS4 Slim popping up.

The PS4 Slim console with 1TB of storage will be $199 (usually $299) and will include three games with the purchase: The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Best Buy, Target, and Walmart will each honor this deal.

DualShock 4 controllers (for PS4, and supported officially by Android 10 and iOS 13 devices) will be $39 at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare will be $38 at Walmart

Borderlands 3 will be $30 at Walmart

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be $30 at Walmart

Deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories

During Black Friday 2019, you won’t find deals on the new Nintendo Switch Lite, or the revised Switch with improved battery life. That leaves us with the original launch version of the console, which is what you’ll get with this holiday’s bundle.

The Nintendo Switch costs $299 and includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with purchase at Best Buy, Target, Walmart.

Switch Joy-Con pairs (gray and neon red and blue) will be $59 (usually $79). These rarely see a discount, so pick up a set to have a few extra controllers on hand at Best Buy and Target.