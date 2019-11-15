eBay is discounting Nintendo Switch Lite bundles with Pokémon Sword or Shield

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Pokémon Sword and Shield came out today, November 15th, on the Nintendo Switch, and if you’re hoping to get the game for less than full price, eBay is hosting $10 off deals on both games: today only, you can get either game for $49.99.

If you don’t have a Switch and have had your eye on the smaller Nintendo Switch Lite, eBay is bundling the turquoise-colored (pictured above) Switch Lite with either game for $239.99. That’s a savings of $20 compared to if you purchased them separately.

Deals on Switch consoles, as well as Switch games that just released, are rare. You don’t have to take my word for it; Nintendo’s big Black Friday deal is focused on the launch version of the console. It’s still $299, so there’s no price cut, but it includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The new and improved Switch has better battery life, as does the Switch Lite that’s included in this deal. However, it’s worth noting that it can’t be docked to play on your TV.

Whether you’re buying the new Pokémon game or the Switch Lite bundle, both deals include free shipping, and eBay says these prices will be active while supplies last.