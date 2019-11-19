Here are the best Black Friday smart speaker deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Smart speakers are always a popular choice for gifts: you can use them to play music, tell you the weather, and even order packages. If you’ve been holding out for even cheaper prices, Black Friday deals are on the way. But in the same way that there are so many different types of smart speakers, there are also so many different deals on smart speakers. Whether you prefer Amazon or Google, you can find deals on speakers of all sizes and price points during Black Friday.

Here’s a list of all of the smart speaker deals we know about so far, organized by brand. We’ll keep this list updated as prices drop further, and as sales come and go.

Amazon

Starting Thanksgiving Day, you’ll have a lot of options for purchasing an Amazon speaker on sale from Amazon. The Echo (third gen) will be $40 off, for a price of $59.99 and it’ll be the same price at Target on Black Friday. The Echo Plus will be marked down $50 to $99.99.

If you want something a little more compact, the Echo Dot (third gen) will be more than half off, going from $49.99 down to $22 and the Echo Dot with a clock will be discounted $25 down to $34.99.

There are also some good deals on smart speakers available along with Tile products at Best Buy. If you purchase four Tile Stickers for $59.99; four Tile Mate trackers for $69.99; or a bundle with two Tile Stickers, a Tile Mate, and a Tile Slim card for a total of $69.99, you can get a charcoal Echo Dot (third gen) for free.

Google

There are also deals on a range of Google speakers. The Google Home smart speaker will be $49 at Staples starting on Black Friday, and it’s currently $79 at Walmart. It’s normally priced at $100.

If you’re looking for something a little smaller in size, the Google Nest Mini will be $29 at Target and on the Google Store, which’ll save you $20 on Black Friday.

Walmart is also offering a Google Smart TV kit for $35. For the price of one Chromecast, you can get a Chromecast, a Google Home Mini, and $10 of Vudu credit.

As with the Amazon speakers, you can also get a good deal on Google speakers when bundled with Tile products. In fact, in the Tile bundle deal from Best Buy mentioned above, you can get a Google Nest Mini in any color for free instead of the Echo Dot. You can also get the Google Nest Mini for free if you purchase an eight-pack of Tile Stickers from Tile. This deal is $99.99, so you save about $60.