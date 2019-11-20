These are the best Windows 10 laptop and MacBook deals coming on Black Friday

Most of the year, it’s tough to find a worthwhile deal on a laptop. If you’re in the market for an upgrade, or are buying your first laptop, Black Friday is when all of the retailers and manufacturers mark down most, if not all, of their inventory to the best prices of the year. Regardless of whether you have your eye on a Windows 10 laptop or a MacBook, there will be plenty of both sorts on sale soon (and in some cases, right now).
We’ve collected the best deals from the biggest OEMs and retailers, and listed all of them below. Most of the biggest sales start on Black Friday, November 29th, but should a deal you might want to know about start earlier, we’ll be sure to note it.
HP
- HP’s 15t laptop (15.6-inch display, Intel Core i7-10510U with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz, 12GB of RAM, 256GB SATA SSD) will be $499.99 starting at 3PM ET on Black Friday. It’s discounted from $1,349, and HP says that supplies are limited.
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop (15.6-inch display, Intel Core i7-10510U with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SATA SSD) will be $649.99 starting on Thanksgiving Day. This model usually costs $1,049.99, and compared to the model above, this one’s screen can rotate 360 degrees.
- On Thanksgiving, HP’s Spectre x360 15t 2-in-1 laptop (15.6-inch 4K screen, Intel Core i7-9750H with a base clock speed of 2.6GHz, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 256GB PCIe SSD) will be marked down to $1,199.99 (usually $1,549.99). Out of the laptops listed so far, this one has the best build quality and the most features. It’s also the only one to have a dedicated graphics chip, so you can get some light gaming in with this model if you choose to. If you want this laptop, but for less, Best Buy will also be discounting the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop (15.6-inch 4K display, Intel Core i7-10510U with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD), which will be $1,099 (usually $1,599).
- The 15-inch HP Pavilion (Intel Core i7-8565U with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage) will cost $499.99 at Staples starting on Black Friday. This model’s retail price is $899.99, but it’s currently available for $599.99.
- Starting on November 28th at the Microsoft Store, a 15-inch HP laptop (model DY1771MS) will cost $499, down from $699. It has a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 with a base clock speed of 1.3GHz, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Beyond these acceptable specs, it’s a decent-looking machine for the price.
Microsoft Surface
- At the Microsoft Store, the brand-new Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i5-1035G4 with a base clock speed of 1.1GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) will be bundled with a black Type Cover (usually sold separately) and sold for $799 starting on Friday, November 22nd. This model is currently priced at $899 for the tablet alone, and since the Type Cover is all but necessary, it’s a great deal given how recently this product was released. You should know that Best Buy will also offer this deal, but on Black Friday.
- Also at the Microsoft Store, the low-end option (Core i3-1005G1 with a 1.2GHz base clock speed, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage) is getting a $150 markdown starting on November 28th. Instead of $749, it will cost $599, and will include a Type Cover. This same deal will also happen at Best Buy on Black Friday.
- The Microsoft Surface Go, the smallest Surface available, will be marked down by as much as $150 on November 28th at the Microsoft Store. The cheapest configuration (Intel 4415Y processor with a 1.6GHz base clock speed, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage) will be $299. This configuration won’t include a Type Cover, but if that’s a must for you, Microsoft has another Surface Go discount that does include one with purchase. On Black Friday, the Microsoft Store will offer a $180 discount on the Surface Go with double the RAM and storage, plus a Type Cover for $499.
Apple
- Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro is already $100 off at Best Buy, starting at $2,299 for My Best Buy members (Best Buy’s program is free to join and only requires an e-mail address to set up) instead of $2,399. This deal applies to all configurations.
- The latest MacBook Air will be $200 off beginning on Thanksgiving, starting at $899.99 for the base model with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i5 dual-core processor. This model is available in several colors, and unlike the previous generation, this one has a True Tone display that can automatically match the screen’s color temperature to the ambient lighting in the room. My Best Buy members can save $100 on this product now, but you’ll get a better discount if you wait just a little longer.
Dell
- Dell’s G3 15 gaming laptop (15.6-inch 1080p display, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H with a 2.4GHz base clock speed, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM) currently costs $849.99 ahead of Black Friday. That’s down from a sticker price of $1,149.
- Dell’s XPS 13 (13-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i7-8565U with a 1.8GHz base clock speed, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM) currently costs $1,049 (usually $1,299). At Costco, Dell’s latest XPS 13 laptop (4K display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10710U with a 1.1GHz base clock speed, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD storage) will be $1,399 starting on Thanksgiving Day. The webcam is located at the top of the display on both of these laptops, and they each feature two Thunderbolt 3 ports. The XPS 13 is currently our top pick for best laptop, so you should check either of these models out if you’re in the market for a compact, very capable machine.
- Dell’s 2-in-1 version of the XPS 13 laptop is $1,449 right now. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio display (pictured at the top of this post), which offers a little bit more screen real estate for getting things done. It also has Intel’s new 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 with a base clock speed of 1.3GHz, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The updated specs, plus the ability to twist the screen around will cost you a premium, but might be worth it for your needs. My colleague Dan Seifert said that this model is “even better than the standard XPS 13” in his review.
Samsung
- The Samsung Chromebook 4 (11.6-inch) will be $169.99 at BJ’s Wholesale Club starting on November 22nd. This model, which features 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, usually costs $219.
- The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop is $899.99 right now at Best Buy. It’s usually $1,099 and features an Intel Core i7-8565U with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Compared to the options below, this laptop has a sleeker design with slightly smaller bezels.
- Samsung’s 13.3-inch Notebook 7 Spin 2-in-1 laptop (Intel Core i5-8250U with a base clock speed of 1.6GHz, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD) is $599.99 at Best Buy right now (usually $899.99).
- If you want a bigger screen, and can settle with a smaller amount of SSD storage (256GB versus 512GB), the 15.6-inch version of the Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 2-in-1 laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U and a base clock speed of 2.0GHz in place of an Intel-made processor also costs $599.99 at Best Buy.
Loading comments...