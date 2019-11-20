These are the best Windows 10 laptop and MacBook deals coming on Black Friday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Most of the year, it’s tough to find a worthwhile deal on a laptop. If you’re in the market for an upgrade, or are buying your first laptop, Black Friday is when all of the retailers and manufacturers mark down most, if not all, of their inventory to the best prices of the year. Regardless of whether you have your eye on a Windows 10 laptop or a MacBook, there will be plenty of both sorts on sale soon (and in some cases, right now).

We’ve collected the best deals from the biggest OEMs and retailers, and listed all of them below. Most of the biggest sales start on Black Friday, November 29th, but should a deal you might want to know about start earlier, we’ll be sure to note it.

HP

Microsoft Surface

Apple

Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro is already $100 off at Best Buy, starting at $2,299 for My Best Buy members (Best Buy’s program is free to join and only requires an e-mail address to set up) instead of $2,399. This deal applies to all configurations.

The latest MacBook Air will be $200 off beginning on Thanksgiving, starting at $899.99 for the base model with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i5 dual-core processor. This model is available in several colors, and unlike the previous generation, this one has a True Tone display that can automatically match the screen’s color temperature to the ambient lighting in the room. My Best Buy members can save $100 on this product now, but you’ll get a better discount if you wait just a little longer.

Dell

Samsung