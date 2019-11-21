 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sonos’ best Black Friday deals include $80 off the Beam soundbar, and more

Most of the price cuts will begin on Thanksgiving Day

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Sonos has shared its Black Friday deals. Unfortunately, the new Sonos Move Bluetooth speaker won’t be part of the savings, but most of its other speakers, plus a few other Sonos-made gadgets, will see some sort of discount throughout the big shopping weekend. But stay sharp: some of the deals will only be available for a limited time. For instance, while you can get the Beam soundbar for $80 off from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

Some retailers are offering Sonos deals, too. If better deals show up outside of Sonos’ site, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, here is our complete list of Sonos sale prices.

Lastly, Sonos confirmed to The Verge that more deals will be coming on Cyber Monday, so stay tuned for an update.

Starting on Thanksgiving, lasting until Cyber Monday

