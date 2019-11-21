Sonos’ best Black Friday deals include $80 off the Beam soundbar, and more

Sonos has shared its Black Friday deals. Unfortunately, the new Sonos Move Bluetooth speaker won’t be part of the savings, but most of its other speakers, plus a few other Sonos-made gadgets, will see some sort of discount throughout the big shopping weekend. But stay sharp: some of the deals will only be available for a limited time. For instance, while you can get the Beam soundbar for $80 off from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.
Some retailers are offering Sonos deals, too. If better deals show up outside of Sonos’ site, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, here is our complete list of Sonos sale prices.
Lastly, Sonos confirmed to The Verge that more deals will be coming on Cyber Monday, so stay tuned for an update.
Starting on Thanksgiving, lasting until Cyber Monday
- The Sonos Beam will be $319 (usually $399). That’s the best price we’ve seen it go for since it launched. Best Buy is offering a slightly better deal, tossing in a $20 gift card with the $319 soundbar. Sam’s Club will beat both deals by $20 on Black Friday, charging $299 straight, but it’s only worth seeking out if you have a membership with the store.
- The Sonos Playbar will be $559 (usually $699)
- The Sonos Playbase will be $559 (usually $699)
- The Sonos Sub will be $559 (usually $699)
- The Sonos Amp will be $479 (usually $599). This amplifier will help modernize your older speakers, with AirPlay 2 support, Alexa voice support, and an HDMI input, all of which allow for a ton of versatility. Check out Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel’s review for more details. This is the cheapest price we’ve seen yet.
