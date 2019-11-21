Sonos’ best Black Friday deals include $80 off the Beam soundbar, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Sonos has shared its Black Friday deals. Unfortunately, the new Sonos Move Bluetooth speaker won’t be part of the savings, but most of its other speakers, plus a few other Sonos-made gadgets, will see some sort of discount throughout the big shopping weekend. But stay sharp: some of the deals will only be available for a limited time. For instance, while you can get the Beam soundbar for $80 off from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

Some retailers are offering Sonos deals, too. If better deals show up outside of Sonos’ site, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, here is our complete list of Sonos sale prices.

Lastly, Sonos confirmed to The Verge that more deals will be coming on Cyber Monday, so stay tuned for an update.

Starting on Thanksgiving, lasting until Cyber Monday