Samsung knocks $200 off the entire Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lineups ahead of Black Friday and includes free Galaxy Buds

If Samsung’s Galaxy S10 or Note 10 phones and some truly wireless earbuds are on your holiday shopping list for this year, there are some pretty incredible deals happening right now ahead of Black Friday.

At several retailers, Samsung has marked down the unlocked Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus to the lowest prices yet, with free Galaxy Buds headphones included along with six months of Spotify Premium. The S10 lineup of phones is cheaper, too, matching their lowest prices since Prime Day 2019. If you missed out on that deal, these phones also include free Galaxy Buds. The S10E is cheaper, too, but unfortunately, that device is omitted from the free Galaxy Buds promotion.

Starting with the Note 10, there are several configurations and colors to choose from, prices for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 start at $749.99 at Samsung, B&H Photo, and Amazon. (It’s normally priced at $949.99.) Samsung says you can purchase the phone for as low as $309.99 from its site if you trade in your old phone and lock the phone to a carrier, but the savings really depend on the condition of your phone and the carrier you use.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is also discounted $200, down to $899.99 at Samsung, B&H Photo, and Amazon. Again, you can score a bigger discount with a trade-in and carrier service by purchasing through Samsung. Lastly, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G is $300 off, making it $999.99 at Samsung, but the phone is currently only available through Verizon. The minimum price available through a trade-in is $659.99.

The Galaxy S10 lineup of phones is more affordable, and depending on which one you pick, smaller, too. The Galaxy S10 will start at $699.99 at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Samsung. Lastly, the Galaxy S10 Plus starts at $799.99 at B&H Photo, Amazon, and Samsung.