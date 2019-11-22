 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here are the best Black Friday deals on PC gaming components

Some deals are even live now

By Jay Peters
Photo by Stefan Etienne / The Verge

Console refreshes happen every few years, but for PC gamers, there’s always a tantalizing potential upgrade that could make your gaming machine just that much better. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, there are a lot of great deals to consider to find that perfect missing part. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals we could find — in fact, a lot of deals are live right now, which we’ve noted — and hopefully, there’s one among them that will bring you another great year of gaming.

Note: all Newegg deals go live on Wednesday, November 25th, unless otherwise stated.

Graphics cards

Storage

CPUs and motherboards

Memory and power supplies

Gaming headsets

Gaming mice

Logitech G600 MMO gaming mouse for $27.99 at Newegg (normally $59.99) and at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $79.99), live now

Gaming keyboards

Misc.

