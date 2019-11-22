Here are the best Black Friday deals on PC gaming components

Console refreshes happen every few years, but for PC gamers, there’s always a tantalizing potential upgrade that could make your gaming machine just that much better. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, there are a lot of great deals to consider to find that perfect missing part. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals we could find — in fact, a lot of deals are live right now, which we’ve noted — and hopefully, there’s one among them that will bring you another great year of gaming.
Note: all Newegg deals go live on Wednesday, November 25th, unless otherwise stated.
Graphics cards
- Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 590 for $179.99 at Newegg (normally $219.99), comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC and a free copy of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger for $369.99 at Newegg (normally $409.99), comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC and a free copy of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 AMP Extreme Core for $459.99 at B&H (normally $579.99), live now
- MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 2080 for $609.99 at Newegg after $30 rebate (normally $669.99), comes with a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Storage
- Samsung 250GB 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 Internal SSD for $69.98 at Amazon and $69.99 at B&H, Dell, and Samsung (normally $89.99), live now
- Samsung 500GB 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 Internal SSD for $97.59 at Amazon or $99.99 at B&H, Best Buy, Dell, Newegg, and Samsung (normally $129.99), live now
- Intel 660p 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD for $82.99 at Newegg (normally $124.99)
- Samsung 1TB 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 Internal SSD for $198.48 at Amazon and Walmart or $199.99 at Adorama, B&H, Best Buy, Dell, Newegg, and Samsung (normally $249.99), live now
- HP EX950 2TB M.2 2280 PCle NVMe SSD for $209.99 at Newegg (normally $299.99)
- Samsung 2TB 860 EVO SATA III 2.5-inch Internal SSD for $229.99 at Adorama, Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, Dell, Newegg, and Samsung (normally $349.99), live now
- Samsung 4TB 860 EVO SATA III 2.5-inch Internal SSD for $574.99 at Amazon and B&H (normally $679.99), live now
CPUs and motherboards
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700 8-Core 3.2 GHz processor for $159.99 at Amazon right now or at Newegg starting November 25th (normally $299.99). At Newegg, you’ll also get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC and free copies of both Borderlands 3 and Outer Worlds.
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 8-Core 3.7 GHz processor for $169.99 at Newegg (normally $329.99), comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC and free copies of both Borderlands 3 and Outer Worlds
- Intel Core i5-9600KF Coffee Lake 6-Core 3.7 GHz Processor for $189.99 at Newegg (normally $264.99), live now. The deal ends on Sunday, but it’s listed to return as part of Newegg’s Black Friday deals that start on Wednesday, November 27th.
- Intel Core i5-9600K Coffee Lake 6-Core 3.7 GHz Processor for $199.99 at Newegg (normally $279.99)
- Intel Core i7-9700KF Coffee Lake 8-Core 3.6 GHz Processor for $329.99 at Newegg (normally $399.99), live now. The deal ends on Sunday, but it’s listed to return as part of Newegg’s Black Friday deals that start on Wednesday, November 27th.
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 8-Core 3.9 GHz processor for $339.99 at Newegg (normally $399.99), comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC and free copies of both Borderlands 3 and Outer Worlds
- ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard for $105.99 at Newegg after $30 rebate (normally $154.99)
- MSI B450 motherboard for $129.99 at Newegg and at B&H after $10 rebate (normally $159.99), live now
Memory and power supplies
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3200 desktop memory for $59.99 at Newegg (normally $76.99)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3000 desktop memory for $69.99 at Newegg (normally $87.99)
- G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3000 desktop memory for $69.99 at Newegg (recently $140-180), live now, ends Monday, November 25th
- G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 3600 desktop memory for $109.99 at Newegg (recently $140-180), live now, ends Monday, November 25th
- EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply for $69.99 at Newegg with $30 rebate (normally $139.99)
Gaming headsets
- Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset for $49.99 at Newegg (normally $89.99)
- Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless Gaming Headset for $79.99 right now at Best Buy or $79 at Newegg with $120 off coupon code starting on Wednesday, November 27th (normally $199.99)
- Logitech G633 Artemis Gaming Headset for $59.99 at Amazon and at Newegg (normally $149.99), live now
Gaming mice
- Logitech G402 8 Buttons gaming mouse for $21.99 at Newegg (normally $59.95) and at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $59.99), live now
Logitech G600 MMO gaming mouse for $27.99 at Newegg (normally $59.99) and at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $79.99), live now
- Razer DeathAdder Elite wired optical gaming mouse w/ Chroma lighting for $29.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $69.99)
Gaming keyboards
- Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 at Newegg (normally $149.99), live now
- Logitech G910 Orion Spark Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 at Amazon and at Newegg (normally $179.99), live now
- Corsair K95 Cherry MX Speed RGB Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 at Amazon and at Newegg (normally $199.99), live now
Misc.
- D-Link AC1750 router for $57.99 at Amazon (normally $99.99), live now
- Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 router for $99 at Walmart (normally $199) starting Wednesday, November 27th at 10PM ET
- Blue Yeti USB microphone and Logitech C922 Pro HD webcam for $129.99 at Best Buy (normally $229.99), live now
- Netgear Nighthawk AX12 12-Stream WiFi 6 Router for $379.99 at Amazon (normally $499.99), live now
