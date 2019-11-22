Here are the best Black Friday deals on PC gaming components

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Console refreshes happen every few years, but for PC gamers, there’s always a tantalizing potential upgrade that could make your gaming machine just that much better. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, there are a lot of great deals to consider to find that perfect missing part. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals we could find — in fact, a lot of deals are live right now, which we’ve noted — and hopefully, there’s one among them that will bring you another great year of gaming.

Note: all Newegg deals go live on Wednesday, November 25th, unless otherwise stated.

Graphics cards

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 590 for $179.99 at Newegg (normally $219.99), comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC and a free copy of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger for $369.99 at Newegg (normally $409.99), comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC and a free copy of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 AMP Extreme Core for $459.99 at B&H (normally $579.99), live now

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 2080 for $609.99 at Newegg after $30 rebate (normally $669.99), comes with a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Storage

CPUs and motherboards

Memory and power supplies

Gaming headsets

Gaming mice

Logitech G600 MMO gaming mouse for $27.99 at Newegg (normally $59.99) and at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $79.99), live now

Gaming keyboards

Misc.