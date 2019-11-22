Wellbots is offering Black Friday discounts on electric scooters to readers of The Verge

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Black Friday is almost here, and with it, you can expect lots of deals on a range of tech gadgets. Even though it’s almost winter on the East Coast, there’s another kind of product you should consider for your list: electric scooters. Whether you use scooter-sharing services like Lime and Bird, or you (or someone you know) have an eye out for electric scooter deals, now’s a pretty good time to buy one. Wellbots is offering exclusive deals with free shipping and no sales tax (outside of NY state) to readers of The Verge. These deals will run through Cyber Monday, or until supplies last.

The Ninebot Segway ES2 Electric Scooter, a popular choice among scooter-sharing companies like Bird and Lime, is currently $479 instead of $599 with the code ES2VERGE. The 27.6-pound scooter can reach speeds of 15.5 mph, and you can ride it for 15.5 miles on a single charge. It takes no more than 3.5 hours to charge it back up, and it has rear suspension.

The Ninebot Segway ES4 Electric Scooter is discounted to $639 with the code ES4VERGE. That’s $130 off of the usual price. This 30.9-pound scooter can go as fast as 18.6 mph, and you can ride it for 28 miles a charge. It takes up to seven hours to charge back up again, and it’s fitted with front and rear suspension for smooth riding.

You can get $100 off of the Ninebot Segway MAX Electric Scooter with the code MAXVERGE, for a price of $699. It can reach the same speed as the ES4, but it can travel further per charge: up to 40.4 miles. As a result, it’s heavier than other scooters on this list, at a weight of 42 pounds, but it charges quicker than the ES4, with a maximum charging time of six hours.