Here are the best Black Friday gaming deals happening at GameStop

There have been plenty of tantalizing Black Friday deals on gaming tech so far, and now there’s even more to pore over. GameStop has released its Black Friday ad, but first: some key details that you should know about right up front. The in-store deals start at 3PM local time on Thanksgiving Day, which is Thursday, November 28th, and they last through December 1st, the day before Cyber Monday. But online shoppers will actually get the jump on these deals; sales start on GameStop.com at 9PM ET on Wednesday night.

Whether you want to shop online or at your local GameStop, you’ll have the same assortment of deals to choose from on gaming consoles, software, accessories, and more. Here are the best deals from GameStop’s ad, and we’ll add more as they become available.

Doorbusters

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare “C.O.D.E. Edition” will be $38 on Xbox One and PS4 starting on Thanksgiving and lasting through Saturday, November 30th. This edition usually costs $59.99.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro will be $299.99 (usually $399.99). This deal is happening at other retailers, but only at GameStop can you get the 4K-ready console in the “glacier white” color variant shown above. Plus, it comes with a $25 gift card.

GameStop is, so far, the only retailer to offer any sort of notable deal on the Nintendo Switch Lite, the smaller, portable version of the Switch. Its price will remain $199.99, but it will come with a $25 gift card. (This deal will only be available on the Saturday and Sunday after Black Friday.)

If you’re looking for an affordable way to pick up an Xbox One (the bigger, original version pictured above to the left) and don’t mind that it’s preowned and refurbished, GameStop will be selling them for just $99.99 on Black Friday. It might not be able to play 4K Blu-ray discs, but it’s perfectly good at everything else that the slimmed-down Xbox One S can do. If nothing else, it’s a cheap way to get a system that’s able to access Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox One X will be $150 off of its retail price, and GameStop will offer the console with its exclusive speckled design (the best design, in my humble opinion) bundled with NBA 2K20 for $349.99.

A few other exclusive deals happening at GameStop may, or may not, make a dent in your (or a loved one’s) wishlist. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that The Division 2 (PS4, Xbox One) will be available for $12 and Anthem (PS4, Xbox One) for $5.

The non-doorbusters are good, too

Sony’s PS4 Slim console will be $199.99 ($100 off its usual price), and comes bundled with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, and The Last of Us Remastered. This deal is available at almost every major retailer.

The Xbox One S 1TB console will be bundled with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $199.99 (usually $299.99). Additionally, the All-Digital version of the console will be $149.99 (usually $249.99). This, too, will be available from other stores.