Epic Games Store slashes prices on Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, and more for Black Friday

Most of the Black Friday gaming deals that we’ve seen so far have been on console games for the Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch. Today, Epic Games Store is bringing some much-needed sales for PC gamers with a slew of Black Friday deals, offering up to 75 percent off on both new releases and older titles currently available on the platform.

The sale is happening now, and you don’t need to enter any offer codes to get the deal prices. This Black Friday event will run until 11AM ET on Cyber Monday, December 2nd. Here are some of the best deals:

If you want to take a look at every game included in Epic Games Store’s Black Friday sale, you can check it out here. The list is pretty long, but note that, along with many older packages, some great 2019 games like Afterparty, What the Golf?, My Time at Portia, and more are buried in there.