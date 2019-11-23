Verge readers can save $370 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro ahead of Black Friday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Black Friday is an excellent time to snag some pretty significant discounts on expensive electronics, and that includes drones from DJI. Wellbots is offering an exclusive discount on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone for Verge readers. It’s normally priced at $1,729, but you can save $350 $370 when you enter the code DRONEVERGE at checkout. That leaves you with a price of $1,359, and if you live outside of New York state, you won’t be charged any sales tax on the purchase. The deal should last through Cyber Monday, or as long as supplies last.

When he reviewed it last year, Verge video director Vjeran Pavic said the DJI Mavic 2 Pro produces great video footage and photos, even if you’re not an experienced photographer or videographer.

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is fitted with a Hasselblad camera, which Vjeran said captures color well. It shoots HDR and has a hyperlapse feature that creates a video after you select the length of the intervals and the duration of the entire video. The drone reliably transmits video to your device so that you could edit video from your phone, and it has a battery life of about half an hour. Vjeran also found it easy to fly, with good obstacle avoidance and even autonomous modes, which makes it easier to focus on getting the footage you want.

The Verge ran an exclusive offer on this drone earlier this year, and you may have noticed that this price is actually a little higher. Due to the US tariff on certain products made in China, DJI significantly raised the prices of their products, bumping this particular drone from $1,499 to $1,729. For our readers, Wellbots has reduced the cost as close to this original discount as it could. And with this code, it handilybeats the prices set at other retailers, like Amazon.

Lastly, if you want the DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone bundled with the Smart Controller that makes it easier to control, you can get that for $1,779 $1,759 (usually $2,199) with the offer code VERGEBUNDLE at checkout.

Updated at 8:40AM ET, November 23rd: Wellbots has decided to drop the price even further for Verge readers who might be considering either the standalone drone, or the Smart Controller bundle.