Here are the best Black Friday deals on Amazon and Google Nest smart displays

If you’re in the market for a smart speaker, we’ve got you covered with a roundup of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon Echo and Google Home speakers. But smart displays might be a better choice if you want a device that you can use to play music and also showcase your photos and make video calls.

Like many popular electronic gadgets, smart displays from Amazon and Google Nest are getting all kinds of discounts over Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for one with a camera or a more private option without, here’s your guide to those sales, which are happening at several different retailers.

Google

The Nest Hub will be $79 on the Google Store and at Target on Black Friday. That’s $50 off of its original retail price, but it usually costs around $99, which it currently costs at Walmart. You will be able to get two of them for $129, the original price of one, at Sam’s Club starting at 7AM on Black Friday.

The Nest Hub Max (pictured above), on the other hand, is getting its first discount: $30 off for a price of $199 on the Google Store. The Nest Hub Max is larger than the Nest Hub, and it features a camera that you can use for video chatting.

Amazon

Amazon is also discounting its line of smart displays, the Echo Show, all of which feature a camera and a hardware slider to cover it up.

Amazon has Ring doorbell and Echo Show bundles for sale. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with the Echo Show 5 is $189, saving you $149.99 if you purchased them separately (though you’ll need doorbell wiring to get this one set up). Together, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Echo Show 5 are priced at $139, which would cost you only $10 more than purchasing the doorbell by itself. The Video Doorbell 2 doesn’t require any wiring; just mount it to your door or siding.

Starting on Thanksgiving Day, the Echo Show 5 will be marked down to $49.99 (originally $99.99), which is the lowest price that we’ve seen for it at Amazon. You can save $50 on the Echo Show 8, which will be on sale for $79.99. The Echo Show (second-gen), normally priced at $229.99, will be $149.99.