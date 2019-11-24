These are the best TV deals currently offered ahead of Black Friday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, retailers are slashing hundreds of dollars off of 4K HDR TVs at any screen size you might be looking for. Whether you’re on the hunt for a stunning LG OLED or a more affordable Roku TV, this is a pretty good time to make that big living room upgrade that you’ll continue to get entertainment from for years.

There’s a lot to consider when purchasing a new TV, which is why we recently put together a buyer’s guide so you know which features and technology to look for. In short, if buying an LCD/LED TV, you should make sure it has full-array local dimming. Ideally whatever you ch

OLED

TVs with OLED panels continue to be unmatched when it comes to contrast, black levels, and vivid colors. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a great time to save on LG’s current lineup. The C9 series offers very slightly better picture than the B9, but I’d steer most people to the more affordable B9, which still looks phenomenal.

LG C9 series

LG B9 series

Sony

65-inch OLED A8G series 4K HDR TV: $1,998 at Best Buy, Walmart

55-inch OLED A8G series 4K HDR TV: $1,499 at Best Buy

Roku TV

TVs running Roku’s software remain some of the easiest-to-use sets on the market and can be had at very appealing prices. When it comes to Roku TVs, TCL is generally the brand you want to buy. The company’s 6 Series TVs offer Dolby Vision and include quantum dot technology so they can display a wider range of colors. But the 5 Series is also the sort of TV that a lot of people will be perfectly happy with — especially if it’s their first 4K TV.

70-inch RCA 4K Roku TV: $550 at Walmart (list price $899)

65-inch TCL 6 Series 4K HDR TV: $799 at Amazon, Best Buy

65-inch TCL 4 Series 4K HDR TV: $480 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart (normally $499)

55-inch TCL 5 Series 4K HDR TV: $399 at Amazon, Best Buy (normally $449)

Samsung

Samsung’s upper-end QLED TVs are some of the best LCD sets you can get. Though they can’t compete with OLED in some areas, they do tend to offer better peak brightness, which can help enhance HDR.

65-inch Q70 series QLED 4K HDR: $1,1997 at Walmart, $1,199.99 at Best Buy

55-inch Q70 series QLED 4K HDR TV: $997.99 at Walmart, $999.99 at Best Buy (normally $1,499)

55-inch Q60 series QLED 4K HDR TV: $697.99 at Amazon, Walmart

Fire TV Edition

Similar in concept to Roku TVs, Fire TV Edition sets come preloaded with Amazon’s Fire TV operating system, offering access to just about every app you’d need and built-in Alexa support. The picture quality on Fire TV Edition sets doesn’t quite match what you’d get from a TCL Roku TV, but recent models have made improvements with new features like Dolby Vision. And it’s hard to do any better for under $300.