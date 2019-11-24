These are the best deals on noise-canceling headphones on Black Friday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Noise-canceling headphones are some of the best gadgets around, and today’s models are truly incredible: wireless, comfortable, and capable of turning the nosiest subway car or airplane into blissful silence.

The good news is that on Black Friday, you’ll be able to pick up some of the best headphones around for big discounts. Here are the best deals we’ve seen so far to help you cut out the noise:

Sony WH-1000X M3 for $278.00 (usually $349.99). Sony’s headphones are some of the best around when it comes to both noise cancellation and comfort. This price matches the lowest they’ve ever been, making it a great time to pick up a pair.

This deal is live right now at Amazon, as well as at Best Buy, and it will likely pop up at other retailers closer to Black Friday.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II will be $279.99 (usually $349.99). Bose has newer headphones in the form of the Noise Canceling Headphones 700, but the QC35 IIs are nearly as good, with top-notch noise cancellation, great sound, and support for both Google Assistant and Alexa. And the price puts them neck and neck with Sony’s 1000X M3 model, meaning that you’ll have your pick of the top noise-canceling headphones.

Jabra Elite 85h for $249.99 (usually $299.99). Jabra’s over-ear, noise-canceling headphones offer excellent battery, as well as handy automatic pausing when you remove them. One of their biggest flaws is the price, so this Black Friday deal at Amazon makes them easier to recommend.

Beats Studio 3 for $199.99 (usually $349.99). The flagship Beats headphones offer the iconic style that the brand is known for, along with active noise cancellation. They’re not quite as good at blocking out noise as some of the other headphones here, but they do have a big advantage: Apple’s W1 wireless chip that makes pairing them to an iPhone or Mac a snap.

They’re confirmed to be available at Best Buy, and they will likely appear at other retailers, too.

Sennheiser PXC 550 for $199.95 (usually $349.95). Sennheiser isn’t as big of name when it comes to noise-canceling headphones as Sony or Bose, but the company is well-regarded when it comes to sound quality. The $199.95 isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the PXC 550s, but if you want brand-name headphones with noise cancellation at a low price, it’s worth considering.

They’re available at Amazon and Best Buy.

Apple AirPods Pro — TBD. One of the hottest holiday items around, there’s a good chance we’ll see some discounts on Apple’s noise-canceling AirPods Pro. Odds are, it won’t be the biggest deal in the world, but if you’re looking to save a few bucks on some of the best truly wireless headphones around, check back here soon.