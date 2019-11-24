Here are the best Black Friday deals so far on truly wireless earbuds

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

With options like the Powerbeats Pro, Jaybird Vistas, Sony 1000XM3s, and the AirPods Pro, true wireless earbuds really came into their own in 2019. This is finally the year where you can buy a pair and be confident you won’t have to deal with connection problems, lackluster sound quality, or unreliable battery life.

Many options on the market today can serve as your everyday, go-everywhere earbuds; you can take them on your commute, wear them at the gym, and wherever else you want to listen to your music or podcasts. Below are the best Black Friday deals available right now, followed by an overview of the top truly wireless earbuds of 2019. I’ll be updating everything throughout the week as offers come and go.

Standout deals available right now:

AirPods with wireless charging case for $164.99 at Best Buy

Jabra Elite 65t for $99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds included for free with purchase of Galaxy S10 or Note 10 at Amazon, B&H Photo, Samsung

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless for $219.98 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Buds

Battery life: Up to 5 hours of continuous listening with noise reduction, up to 20 hours with case recharges

Noise cancellation: Yes (Bose active noise reduction)

Wireless charging: No

Sweat/water resistance: Yes

Amazon swooped into the truly wireless market this fall with the Echo Bods, which feature Bose’s noise reduction technology and strong bass performance. They also support hands-free Alexa voice commands. As per usual with Amazon, the Echo Buds are priced extremely aggressively and are an excellent value — even when not on sale.

Apple AirPods Pro

Battery life: Up to 4.5 hours of continuous listening with noise canceling, up to 24 hours with case recharges

Noise cancellation: Yes (active noise cancellation)

Wireless charging: Yes

Sweat/water resistance: Yes

The latest AirPods feature a revamped design and now come with silicone ear tips for a better, more secure fit. They also feature noise cancellation for the first time. Since they’re Apple’s latest pair, it’s unlikely you’ll see any mind-blowing deals on the AirPods Pro this holiday season. But even saving a few bucks off of the best AirPods yet is worth something.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging

Battery life: Up to 5 hours of continuous listening, up to 24 hours with case recharges

Noise cancellation: No

Sweat/water resistance: No

Wireless charging: Yes

Pair to two devices at once: No

The second-generation AirPods were the first to be offered with a case that supports wireless charging.

$164.99 at Best Buy

$169.99 at Target (normally $199.99)

Without charging case:

$139.99 at Best Buy, Walmart (normally $159.99)

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Battery life: Up to 9 hours of continuous listening, up to 24 hours with case recharges

Noise cancellation: No

Sweat/water resistance: Yes

Wireless charging: No

Pair to two devices at once: No

Beats’ first true wireless earbuds remain a top-recommended pick for their fantastic battery life, stable fit (thanks to the ear hook design), and robust durability. They come in a giant carrying case, but it’s easy enough to overlook this if you want the only true wireless earbuds cut out for the most extreme marathons. They’re also great day to day earbuds for the rest of us.

$199 at Staples starting on Black Friday (normally $249.99)

Jabra Elite 75t and 65t

Battery life: 75t: Up to 7.5 hours of continuous listening, up to 28 hours with case recharges

65t: Up to 5 hours of continuous listening, up to 15 hours with case recharges

Noise cancellation: No

Sweat/water resistance: Yes

Wireless charging: No

Pair to two devices at once: Yes

For a long time, Jabra’s 65t earbuds were the go-to alternative for people who couldn’t get AirPods to fit right. They remain a solid option, but have recently been replaced by the new 75t earbuds. Aside from making a switch to USB-C, the new model offers improved audio performance and a significant upgrade to battery life.

Jaybird Vista

Battery life: Up to 6 hours of continuous listening, up to 16 hours with case recharges

Noise cancellation: No

Sweat/water resistance: Yes

Wireless charging: No

Pair to two devices at once: No

The Jaybird Vistas are some of my favorite earbuds if you want a reliable connection, sweat resistance, a design that doesn’t draw attention, and one of the most compact carrying cases around — and all of those things come at a very good price. The Vistas now come in several colors including black, light gray, and blue.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Battery life: Up to 6 hours of continuous listening, up to 13 hours with case recharges

Noise cancellation: No

Sweat/water resistance: Yes

Wireless charging: Yes

Pair to two devices at once: No

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are ideal for people in the Samsung ecosystem, since they include some features that only work with Galaxy smartphones. They’ve dropped in price since launch and are now among the cheapest pairs you can get. If you’ve been looking into buying a Galaxy S10 or Note 10, you’ll get

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

Battery life: Up to 4 hours of continuous listening, up to 12 hours with case recharges

Noise cancellation: No

Sweat/water resistance: Yes

Wireless charging: No

Pair to two devices at once: No

Soundcore (Anker) Liberty 2 Pro and Liberty Air 2

Battery life: Liberty 2 Pro: Up to 8 hours of continuous listening, up to 32 hours with case recharges

Libery Air 2: Up to 7 hours of continuous listening, up to 28 hours with case recharges

Noise cancellation: No

Sweat/water resistance: Yes

Wireless charging: Yes

Pair to two devices at once: No

Anker has two options for its latest earbuds: you can pick between the AirPod-like Liberty Air 2 earbuds with excellent voice call performance, or the more subtle Liberty 2 Pro buds that put a greater emphasis on sound quality.

Liberty 2 Pro: $149.99 at Amazon, Best Buy

Liberty Air 2: $99.99 at Best Buy

Sony 1000XM3

Battery life: Up to 6 hours of continuous listening with noise canceling on (8 hours with it off), up to 24 hours with case recharges with NC enabled (32 with it off).

Noise cancellation: Yes (active noise cancellation)

Sweat/water resistance: No

Wireless charging: No

Pair to two devices at once: No

It took Sony a few tries, but its third pair of truly wireless earbuds deliver good noise cancellation, fantastic sound quality, and a comfortable fit. They lack water resistance, however, so these are better suited for listening scenarios where you won’t be getting sweaty.