Here are the best Black Friday deals so far on truly wireless earbuds

With options like the Powerbeats Pro, Jaybird Vistas, Sony 1000XM3s, and the AirPods Pro, true wireless earbuds really came into their own in 2019. This is finally the year where you can buy a pair and be confident you won’t have to deal with connection problems, lackluster sound quality, or unreliable battery life.
Many options on the market today can serve as your everyday, go-everywhere earbuds; you can take them on your commute, wear them at the gym, and wherever else you want to listen to your music or podcasts. Below are the best Black Friday deals available right now, followed by an overview of the top truly wireless earbuds of 2019. I’ll be updating everything throughout the week as offers come and go.
Standout deals available right now:
- AirPods with wireless charging case for $164.99 at Best Buy
- Jabra Elite 65t for $99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds included for free with purchase of Galaxy S10 or Note 10 at Amazon, B&H Photo, Samsung
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless for $219.98 at Best Buy
Amazon Echo Buds
Battery life: Up to 5 hours of continuous listening with noise reduction, up to 20 hours with case recharges
Noise cancellation: Yes (Bose active noise reduction)
Wireless charging: No
Sweat/water resistance: Yes
Amazon swooped into the truly wireless market this fall with the Echo Bods, which feature Bose’s noise reduction technology and strong bass performance. They also support hands-free Alexa voice commands. As per usual with Amazon, the Echo Buds are priced extremely aggressively and are an excellent value — even when not on sale.
Apple AirPods Pro
Battery life: Up to 4.5 hours of continuous listening with noise canceling, up to 24 hours with case recharges
Noise cancellation: Yes (active noise cancellation)
Wireless charging: Yes
Sweat/water resistance: Yes
The latest AirPods feature a revamped design and now come with silicone ear tips for a better, more secure fit. They also feature noise cancellation for the first time. Since they’re Apple’s latest pair, it’s unlikely you’ll see any mind-blowing deals on the AirPods Pro this holiday season. But even saving a few bucks off of the best AirPods yet is worth something.
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging
Battery life: Up to 5 hours of continuous listening, up to 24 hours with case recharges
Noise cancellation: No
Sweat/water resistance: No
Wireless charging: Yes
Pair to two devices at once: No
The second-generation AirPods were the first to be offered with a case that supports wireless charging.
Without charging case:
$139.99 at Best Buy, Walmart (normally $159.99)
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Battery life: Up to 9 hours of continuous listening, up to 24 hours with case recharges
Noise cancellation: No
Sweat/water resistance: Yes
Wireless charging: No
Pair to two devices at once: No
Beats’ first true wireless earbuds remain a top-recommended pick for their fantastic battery life, stable fit (thanks to the ear hook design), and robust durability. They come in a giant carrying case, but it’s easy enough to overlook this if you want the only true wireless earbuds cut out for the most extreme marathons. They’re also great day to day earbuds for the rest of us.
- $199 at Staples starting on Black Friday (normally $249.99)
Jabra Elite 75t and 65t
Battery life: 75t: Up to 7.5 hours of continuous listening, up to 28 hours with case recharges
65t: Up to 5 hours of continuous listening, up to 15 hours with case recharges
Noise cancellation: No
Sweat/water resistance: Yes
Wireless charging: No
Pair to two devices at once: Yes
For a long time, Jabra’s 65t earbuds were the go-to alternative for people who couldn’t get AirPods to fit right. They remain a solid option, but have recently been replaced by the new 75t earbuds. Aside from making a switch to USB-C, the new model offers improved audio performance and a significant upgrade to battery life.
- Elite 75t: $179.99 at Amazon, Best Buy
- Elite 65t: $99.99 at Amazon, $138.99 at Best Buy (normally $169.99)
Jaybird Vista
Battery life: Up to 6 hours of continuous listening, up to 16 hours with case recharges
Noise cancellation: No
Sweat/water resistance: Yes
Wireless charging: No
Pair to two devices at once: No
The Jaybird Vistas are some of my favorite earbuds if you want a reliable connection, sweat resistance, a design that doesn’t draw attention, and one of the most compact carrying cases around — and all of those things come at a very good price. The Vistas now come in several colors including black, light gray, and blue.
Samsung Galaxy Buds
Battery life: Up to 6 hours of continuous listening, up to 13 hours with case recharges
Noise cancellation: No
Sweat/water resistance: Yes
Wireless charging: Yes
Pair to two devices at once: No
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are ideal for people in the Samsung ecosystem, since they include some features that only work with Galaxy smartphones. They’ve dropped in price since launch and are now among the cheapest pairs you can get. If you’ve been looking into buying a Galaxy S10 or Note 10, you’ll get
- $119 at B&H Photo, Walmart
- Included for free with purchase of Galaxy S10 or Note 10 smartphone at Amazon, B&H Photo, Samsung
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
Battery life: Up to 4 hours of continuous listening, up to 12 hours with case recharges
Noise cancellation: No
Sweat/water resistance: Yes
Wireless charging: No
Pair to two devices at once: No
- $219.98 at Best Buy (normally $299.99)
- $249.95 at B&H Photo and Neiman Marcus
Soundcore (Anker) Liberty 2 Pro and Liberty Air 2
Battery life: Liberty 2 Pro: Up to 8 hours of continuous listening, up to 32 hours with case recharges
Libery Air 2: Up to 7 hours of continuous listening, up to 28 hours with case recharges
Noise cancellation: No
Sweat/water resistance: Yes
Wireless charging: Yes
Pair to two devices at once: No
Anker has two options for its latest earbuds: you can pick between the AirPod-like Liberty Air 2 earbuds with excellent voice call performance, or the more subtle Liberty 2 Pro buds that put a greater emphasis on sound quality.
Sony 1000XM3
Battery life: Up to 6 hours of continuous listening with noise canceling on (8 hours with it off), up to 24 hours with case recharges with NC enabled (32 with it off).
Noise cancellation: Yes (active noise cancellation)
Sweat/water resistance: No
Wireless charging: No
Pair to two devices at once: No
It took Sony a few tries, but its third pair of truly wireless earbuds deliver good noise cancellation, fantastic sound quality, and a comfortable fit. They lack water resistance, however, so these are better suited for listening scenarios where you won’t be getting sweaty.