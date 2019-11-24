These are the best Black Friday deals on Apple iPad, AirPods, MacBook, iPhone, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for Apple products aren’t usually found at the company’s own stores, but at several other retailers. Best Buy, Target, Amazon, B&H Photo, and Walmart each are hosting some noteworthy deals on Apple products.

We’re seeing the best-ever pricing on the new seventh-generation iPad, the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 smartwatch, AirPods, and Apple’s new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. If you missed out on getting a good deal on the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, you’ll have another chance. More deals are on the way, and we’ll be tracking them all below.

AirPods

The latest iteration of the AirPods, both with and without the wireless charging case, are discounted at several retailers for Black Friday. At their most affordable, you can usually expect to pay $159.99, but Best Buy and Walmart each sell them for $139.99 right now.

If you want to be able to pop them onto your wireless charger, the model that includes a case that supports your wire-free lifestyle is usually $199.99, but costs $164.99 right now at Best Buy. It’s just a little more at Target, $169.99.

So far, there aren’t any deals on the Apple AirPods Pro, but we’re keeping a close eye on all retailers and will update this page if that changes.

iPad

We’re seeing the biggest deals so far on the seventh-generation iPad, which is great because it recently released. As for why you should pick the new iPad over the sixth-generation model, it comes down to a little extra RAM, a bigger screen (10.2 inches versus 9.7 inches), and a Smart Connector port. Otherwise, you’ll find the same processor inside.

The seventh-gen iPad with 32GB of storage costs $249.99 right now at Staples. It’s $279.99 (usually $329.99) right now at Best Buy, and Amazon. It will go down to $249.99 at Target on Black Friday. If you want more storage, the 128GB model is $379.99 (usually $429.99) at Amazon, Best Buy.

iPhone

We aren’t seeing deals on the unlocked iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or Pro Max. However, several retailers will be discounted them via activation with carriers.

Starting on Thanksgiving Day, if you’re looking for a discount on an iPhone 11 Pro, you may be able to buy one for as little as $499 (roughly half off), but only if you activate a new line with an installment plan on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint, and also trade in your old phone. How much you pay overall will depend on how much trade-in value your phone has. After activating it and trading in your old phone, the final cost for the iPhone 11 after your installment plan is paid off will be $199.

Over at Target, the iPhone deals kick off on Black Friday and last through Sunday. You can get a $200 gift card when you activate either the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max with Verizon or AT&T. Target will also offer a $200 gift card for the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, which cost less per month than the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max.

Apple Watch

Apple’s Series 3 and Series 4 smartwatches are seeing big discounts during Black Friday, and for the first time, prices are getting closer to the $150 mark. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) is $169.99 at Walmart, and as part of the store’s Black Friday doorbusters, it will go down to $129.99, but don’t expect that price to last very long. The LTE-connected version of the 38mm Series 3 is $199.99 at Walmart. The 42mm version of that watch with GPS connectivity is $199.99 at Walmart.

If you want the Series 4, which has a similar look to the newer Series 5, Best Buy is selling the 40mm GPS version for $299 (usually $349). The LTE-connected Series 4 watch with 40mm sizing is $349 at Best Buy.

The larger 44mm model is $329 (normally $379) at Best Buy, and the LTE-connected version of this size costs $379 (usually $479) at Best Buy.

Related How to enable LTE cellular service on your Apple Watch

MacBooks

The 2019 MacBook Air with a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and a True Tone display that matches its color temperature with the available light in the room is $200 off at Best Buy right now. If you want to double the storage to 256GB, that model is also $200 off at Best Buy, down to $1,099.99.

The latest 13.3-inch MacBook Pro is $200 off at Best Buy, too. Prices start at $1,099.99 for the model with a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and a Touch Bar. If you want to double the storage, it costs $1,299 (usually $1,499.99).

We’ve seen some deals on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, but those aren’t live anymore. We’ll update this post should they re-appear.