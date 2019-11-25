Black Friday countdown deals: the Apple Watch Series 5, Dell G3 gaming laptop, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

In a lot of ways, Black Friday is already happening — even if the shopping holiday won’t officially kick off until this Friday, November 29th. Yesterday, we highlighted a few of the best deals we’d seen so far (all of which are still happening), including $200 off the Pixel 4, $70 off of Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones, and more. You can find those below.

Today we’ve found a few new, great deals that you should know about. Whether they’ll last until, or through, Black Friday, we’re not sure. But if you’re shopping right now, these are worth considering.

Deals happening now

The Apple Watch Series 5 (pictured above) is seeing the biggest price cut since its launch at Amazon and Costco. The GPS version of the 40mm Series 5 smartwatch is down to $354.99 (Amazon, Costco), which is $24 off of its usual price. The 44mm version Series 5 is $384.99 (Amazon, Costco), which is also $24 cheaper than usual. This might not seem like a big price cut, but it brings the difference in cost between the less expensive Series 4 and the Series 5 Watches to about $54 for both sizes.

At Amazon, you’ll need to add the Watch to your cart, then proceed to checkout to see the price drop reflected in the total. At Costco, you don’t need to be a member to purchase an Apple Watch. However, Costco will tack on a 5 percent fee (amounting to around $20 in this case) to the purchase total if you’re not a member.

Best Buy has discounted Dell’s G3 gaming laptop from $999.99 down to $679.99. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i5-9300H with a base clock speed of 2.4GHz, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of fast NVMe SSD storage, and Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip. Those are good specs for a midrange gaming laptop that, as of right now, is considerably cheaper than usual.

Sony is back with the Xperia 1 phone and WH-1000XM3 headphones bundle that it initially served up when the Android phone launched earlier this year. It costs $899.99 at Amazon for both. You get a capable Android phone that offers a 6.5-inch 4K display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. However, the wireless noise-canceling headphones are what make this a great deal. Sony’s Xperia 1 usually costs $799.99 alone (it debuted at $949), so an extra $100 added to that will get you an excellent pair of headphones.