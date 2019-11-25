Black Friday countdown deals: the Apple Watch Series 5, Dell G3 gaming laptop, and more

In a lot of ways, Black Friday is already happening — even if the shopping holiday won’t officially kick off until this Friday, November 29th. Yesterday, we highlighted a few of the best deals we’d seen so far (all of which are still happening), including $200 off the Pixel 4, $70 off of Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones, and more. You can find those below.
Today we’ve found a few new, great deals that you should know about. Whether they’ll last until, or through, Black Friday, we’re not sure. But if you’re shopping right now, these are worth considering.
Deals happening now
The Apple Watch Series 5 (pictured above) is seeing the biggest price cut since its launch at Amazon and Costco. The GPS version of the 40mm Series 5 smartwatch is down to $354.99 (Amazon, Costco), which is $24 off of its usual price. The 44mm version Series 5 is $384.99 (Amazon, Costco), which is also $24 cheaper than usual. This might not seem like a big price cut, but it brings the difference in cost between the less expensive Series 4 and the Series 5 Watches to about $54 for both sizes.
At Amazon, you’ll need to add the Watch to your cart, then proceed to checkout to see the price drop reflected in the total. At Costco, you don’t need to be a member to purchase an Apple Watch. However, Costco will tack on a 5 percent fee (amounting to around $20 in this case) to the purchase total if you’re not a member.
Best Buy has discounted Dell’s G3 gaming laptop from $999.99 down to $679.99. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i5-9300H with a base clock speed of 2.4GHz, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of fast NVMe SSD storage, and Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip. Those are good specs for a midrange gaming laptop that, as of right now, is considerably cheaper than usual.
Sony is back with the Xperia 1 phone and WH-1000XM3 headphones bundle that it initially served up when the Android phone launched earlier this year. It costs $899.99 at Amazon for both. You get a capable Android phone that offers a 6.5-inch 4K display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. However, the wireless noise-canceling headphones are what make this a great deal. Sony’s Xperia 1 usually costs $799.99 alone (it debuted at $949), so an extra $100 added to that will get you an excellent pair of headphones.
- Google’s Pixel 4 with 64GB of storage is $200 off at Amazon, Best Buy, the Google Store, and B&H Photo. Normally $799, it’s now $599 for the unlocked version of the phone, which you can use on any US carrier. The larger Pixel 4 XL is also discounted, now $699 instead of $899 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy, the Google Store, and B&H Photo.
- Sony and Microsoft’s 4K-ready consoles, the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, are each seeing their biggest discounts. The PS4 Pro is $299.99 ($100 off, includes bundles) at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart. The Xbox One X is $349.99 ($150 off, includes bundles) at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and the Microsoft Store.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is $749, which $200 off its usual price, at Samsung, B&H Photo, the Microsoft Store, and Amazon. Better yet, it comes with a free set of Galaxy Buds earbuds. This deal also extends to the Note 10 Plus and Samsung’s Galaxy S10 phones.
- Jabra’s Elite 65t truly wireless headphones are $99. This is the cheapest price we’ve seen yet for this model by around $20, and you can find them at Amazon and Best Buy.
- LG’s 55-inch B9 OLED 4K HDR TV is down to $1,199 at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo (normally $1,399). This is the 2019 model, and we had to wait a lot longer for the 2018 model to reach this low price.
- Sony’s WH-1000X M3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are down to $278 at Amazon and $279.99 at Best Buy. This matches the best deal that we’ve seen, and if you want to cut out noise and have great sound, these are currently among the best out there.
- Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is more affordable than ever, which is great considering that it recently released. At the Microsoft Store, the upgrade model with an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) costs $799, and it’s bundled with a black Type Cover (usually sold separately). This model usually costs $899 by itself.
