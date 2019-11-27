These are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals under $40

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great for saving a lot of money on big-ticket purchases like 4K TVs, gaming consoles, laptops, phones, smartwatches, and more. They’re also great for saving money on tech that didn’t cost a lot to start with.

Whether you’re on a budget, or just looking for a gadget or two (or all six of the ones you’ll find below) that won’t set you back too much, we’ve pulled together the very best deals under $40.

RavPower’s 61W USB-C GaN wall adapter pictured above is just $29.99 ($25.99 if you clip the coupon on the page) at Amazon. This handy, tiny plug can quickly power up anything that uses a USB-C port to charge, given that your device supports fast charging. This includes modern Android phones, iPhones (quick charge works with iPhone 8 and newer, but you’ll need a Lightning to USB-C cable), the iPad Pro (2018), the Nintendo Switch, and a growing number of laptops.

The adapter’s 61 watts are more than enough for any current phone or tablet, and the device is powerful enough to be a cheap power adapter replacement for your MacBook Air (2018 and newer), a MacBook Pro (13.3-inch, 2016 and newer), and most other USB-C-powered laptops.

Wemo’s Mini Smart Plug is down to $15.99 (usually $34.99). There are plenty of smart plugs out there, but Wemo’s model is one of the few that isn’t locked to one or two specific smart assistants. It works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and is HomeKit-compatible.

The DualShock 4 and Xbox One controllers are $39.99 (usually $59-$69) at multiple retailers. These controllers work for the PS4 and Xbox One consoles, respectively. Additionally, they now have official support for PC, macOS, Android 10, Apple TV (with the tvOS 13 update), and iOS 13 devices.

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is $29.99 (usually $49.99) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. If you want a fast, capable tablet, this isn’t it. And while its lack of Google Play Store support means that you might not find your favorite apps, it’s tough to beat the value here. For $30, you get a tablet with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a selfie and rear-facing camera, and microSD card support. It’s great if you don’t rely on tablets much, or want to buy a cheap gift for someone who doesn’t care that they aren’t getting an iPad.

The 4K HDR-enabled Roku Streaming Stick Plus is $20 off, making it $29.99 at Target and Best Buy, and $29 at Amazon. This makes it one of the most affordable ways to get a streaming device that supports Apple TV Plus, Disney+, and many more apps.

If you’re shopping for a Nintendo Switch, or just want a few of its best games for far less than they usually cost, Black Friday is going to be great for you. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be $29.99 ($30 off) at Target and Walmart. Super Mario Odyssey will also be $29.99 at Target and Walmart.