Acer’s Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop for $999 is a steal

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Acer is swooping in right before Black Friday with one of the best PC gaming laptop deals we’ve seen so far: its 2017 Predator Triton 700 is $2,000 off for a final price of $999.99. It’s not the newest of machines, so you won’t find an Nvidia RTX graphics chip or a 9th Gen Intel processor inside, but it has plenty of power nevertheless.

This laptop has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate and G-Sync support — the latter spec a rarity in gaming laptops, especially one this affordable. The higher refresh rate will help you see your games running at up to 120 frames per second instead of being locked to 60 fps like the displays on most gaming laptops. The G-Sync support should also eliminate screen tearing, which is common to see at high frame rates with V-Sync switched off.

It’s a lot of computer for $1K

There may be enough power to actually drive some games at 120Hz, too: there’s an Nvidia GTX 1080 Max-Q graphics chip inside, as well as a 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor with a base clock speed of 2.8GHz and a healthy 32GB of RAM. That’s Nvidia’s previous generation high-end GPU, but even today, the GTX 1080 is still trading blows with the newer RTX 2060, and may run some games better.

For $999.99, you’re getting a lot of computer. But if you’re considering this, there are a few downsides compared to some of the machines in our list of the best Black Friday deals on laptops. The Predator Triton 700 has thick bezels surrounding its display, and its keyboard sits right at the front of its chassis, leaving the glass trackpad close to the screen’s hinge. Needless to say, it’s not the most comfortable arrangement.

But if you value performance over, say, its utility as a laptop that you’d actually want to type and browse on, you should check out this deal before it runs out.