These are the best early Black Friday deals you can get today

Get your shopping done early

By Cameron Faulkner
Black Friday officially starts tomorrow, November 29th, but retailers like Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and more are making today feel like the party has already started. Compared to other years, we’ve seen more deals (good ones, too) launch earlier than before, specifically right now. There are so many that we thought it was only right to share them with you before you think about braving the packed parking lots and stuffed aisles.

We’ve pulled together a bite-sized list of the best early Black Friday deals for each major product category. These aren’t all of the deals you can expect this year, though — some of them will debut starting tomorrow. If a deal isn’t showing up for you, find out when your favorite retailer’s Black Friday deals begin in the link below.

Home entertainment

Headphones

  • Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones are $278 (usually $349.99) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
  • Bose QuietComfort II noise-canceling headphones are $249 ($100 off) at Best Buy and Amazon (Amazon only discounts the rose gold color)
  • Beats Studio 3 noise-canceling headphones are $199.99 (usually $349.99) at Best Buy
  • Bowers & Wilkins PX7 noise-canceling headphones are $348.98 (usually $399.99) at Amazon
  • Apple AirPods with standard charging case for $129.99 ($30 off) at Walmart
  • Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $154.99 at Amazon ($45 off), $159.99 ($40 off) at B&H Photo, $164.99 at Best Buy
  • Jabra Elite 65t for $99 ($30 off) at Amazon
  We're tracking upcoming Black Friday deals on headphones here:
Laptops

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage) bundled with a black Type Cover is $599 (usually $959) at Best Buy and the Microsoft Store
  • MacBook Air (2019 model, Intel Core i5 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage) is $899 ($200 off) at Best Buy
  • MacBook Pro (2019 model, Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage) is $1,099 ($200 off) at Best Buy and Amazon.
  • MacBook Pro (16-inch model) starts at $2,049.30 ($350 off) with the code 19CYBERPROG at Google Shopping
  • MSI GS65 gaming laptop is $1,399.99 ($500 off) at Best Buy. It features a 240Hz 1080p display, Intel’s i7-9750H processor, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia’s RTX 2060 GPU, 512GB of PCIe storage, and a Thunderbolt port, among other features.
  • For an extra $100 ($1,499), Best Buy has the Asus ROG Strix SCAR II 17.3-inch gaming laptop. It has an RTX 2070 GPU, but lacks the MSI’s fast refreshing display, and it has an 8th Gen Intel CPU instead of a 9th Gen chip.
  • Samsung Chromebook 4 (11.6-inch) is $169.99 ($50 off) at BJ’s Wholesale Club
  Find more laptop deals coming on Black Friday right here:
Gaming

Smart home

Phones / wearables

Tablets

Tablet accessories

PC gaming components

