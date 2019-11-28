These are the best early Black Friday deals you can get today

Black Friday officially starts tomorrow, November 29th, but retailers like Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and more are making today feel like the party has already started. Compared to other years, we’ve seen more deals (good ones, too) launch earlier than before, specifically right now. There are so many that we thought it was only right to share them with you before you think about braving the packed parking lots and stuffed aisles.
We’ve pulled together a bite-sized list of the best early Black Friday deals for each major product category. These aren’t all of the deals you can expect this year, though — some of them will debut starting tomorrow. If a deal isn’t showing up for you, find out when your favorite retailer’s Black Friday deals begin in the link below.
Home entertainment
- 65-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV: $1,800 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo (normally $2,299)
- 55-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV: $1,199 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo (normally $1,399)
- 65-inch Samsung Q70 series QLED 4K HDR: $1,197 at Walmart, $1,199.99 at Best Buy
- 55-inch Samsung Q60 series QLED 4K HDR TV: $697.99 at Amazon, Walmart
- Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision: $269.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (includes a free third-generation Echo Dot)
- Sonos Beam is $319 ($80 off) at Sonos. Best Buy is offering the same price, but will also toss in a $20 gift card with the soundbar.
- Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $24.99 (usually $49.99) at Amazon
- Find more TV deals coming on Black Friday here:
Headphones
- Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones are $278 (usually $349.99) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
- Bose QuietComfort II noise-canceling headphones are $249 ($100 off) at Best Buy and Amazon (Amazon only discounts the rose gold color)
- Beats Studio 3 noise-canceling headphones are $199.99 (usually $349.99) at Best Buy
- Bowers & Wilkins PX7 noise-canceling headphones are $348.98 (usually $399.99) at Amazon
- Apple AirPods with standard charging case for $129.99 ($30 off) at Walmart
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $154.99 at Amazon ($45 off), $159.99 ($40 off) at B&H Photo, $164.99 at Best Buy
- Jabra Elite 65t for $99 ($30 off) at Amazon
- We’re tracking upcoming Black Friday deals on headphones here:
Laptops
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage) bundled with a black Type Cover is $599 (usually $959) at Best Buy and the Microsoft Store
- MacBook Air (2019 model, Intel Core i5 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage) is $899 ($200 off) at Best Buy
- MacBook Pro (2019 model, Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage) is $1,099 ($200 off) at Best Buy and Amazon.
- MacBook Pro (16-inch model) starts at $2,049.30 ($350 off) with the code 19CYBERPROG at Google Shopping
- MSI GS65 gaming laptop is $1,399.99 ($500 off) at Best Buy. It features a 240Hz 1080p display, Intel’s i7-9750H processor, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia’s RTX 2060 GPU, 512GB of PCIe storage, and a Thunderbolt port, among other features.
- For an extra $100 ($1,499), Best Buy has the Asus ROG Strix SCAR II 17.3-inch gaming laptop. It has an RTX 2070 GPU, but lacks the MSI’s fast refreshing display, and it has an 8th Gen Intel CPU instead of a 9th Gen chip.
- Samsung Chromebook 4 (11.6-inch) is $169.99 ($50 off) at BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Find more laptop deals coming on Black Friday right here:
Gaming
- PS4 Pro consoles are $299.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop (includes a $25 gift card at GameStop)
- DualShock 4 controllers start at $38.99 ($20 off) at Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target
- Xbox One S All-Digital (disc-less) consoles are $149.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and the Microsoft Store
- Xbox One controllers start at $38.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and the Microsoft Store
- The Nintendo Switch console (the original launch version without the battery performance gains of the latest iteration) includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99 at GameStop. Unlike at other retailers, it also comes with a free $25 gift card at GameStop.
- If you want the newer version with improved battery life, Amazon is selling them for $298, and with a $25 Amazon gift card included when you checkout with offer code 397BFFA5
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers are $59.99 ($20 off) per pair at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
- SanDisk 512GB microSD cards are $63.99 (lowest price yet) at Amazon. Samsung’s model costs $1 more at Amazon.
- Find more gaming deals coming on Black Friday here:
Smart home
- Echo Show 5 with a Wyze Camera costs $59.99 (usually $99.99) at Amazon
- Echo Show 8 is $79.99 (usually $129.99) at Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5 bundle is $139, which is a mere $10 more than the doorbell costs by itself. The Echo Show 5 smart display will cost $49 by itself later in the month.
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, which includes three Eero routers is $159 (usually $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- Single Google Nest Wifi routers are $20 off, down to $149 at the Google Store and Amazon. Another Nest Wifi deal includes a $40 discount on the Nest Wifi router and point bundle. It usually costs $269, but you’ll be able to pick it up for $229.
- Google Nest Hub is $79 ($20 off the sale price) at the Google Store, Best Buy, Walmart and Target
- A two-pack of Google Nest Hub smart displays costs $139.99 at Best Buy ($70 each is the best price yet)
- Google’s Nest Mini smart speaker is $29 at the Google Store, Walmart and Best Buy, down from $49.
- Echo Dot with clock is $34.99 (usually $59.99) at Amazon
- Echo (third-gen) is $59.99 (usually $99.99, includes the (RED) edition) at Amazon
- Find more smart speaker and display deals coming on Black Friday here:
Phones / wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is $749 ($200 off) and includes free Galaxy Buds at Samsung, B&H Photo, Microsoft Store, and Amazon
- Google Pixel 4 is $599 ($200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Google Store, and B&H Photo
- Google Pixel 3A is $299.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Google Store, and B&H Photo
- OnePlus 7 Pro is $549 ($150 off) at OnePlus
- OnePlus 6T is $449 ($150 off) at OnePlus
- Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) is $354.99 at Amazon and Costco
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is $149.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy
- Find more phone deals coming on Black Friday here:
Tablets
- Seventh-generation iPad (32GB) is $249.99 ($80 off) at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy
- The seventh-generation iPad (128GB) is $329.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy
- Google Pixel Slate (Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage) is $449 and includes a free Pixel Keyboard and Pixelbook Pen at the Google Store, Best Buy, and B&H Photo
- Fire HD 8 is $49.99 (usually $79.99) at Amazon
- Fire 7 Tablet is $29.99 (usually $49.99) at Amazon
- Fire HD 10 Tablet is $99.99 (usually $149.99) at Amazon
Tablet accessories
- Brydge 12.9 Pro keyboard (for 12.9-inch iPad Pro) is $99.99 (usually $169.99) at Brydge
- Brydge 11 Pro keyboard (for 11-inch iPad Pro) is $99.99 (usually $149.99) at Brydge
- Brydge 10.2 (for seventh-generation iPad) is $99.99 (usually $129.99) at Brydge
- Brydge 9.7 (for 9.7-inch iPads including iPad Pro, and dating back to fifth-generation iPad and first-generation iPad Air) is $79.99 (usually $99.99) at Brydge
- Brydge 12.3 (for Surface Pro, dating back to Surface Pro 4) is $99.99 (usually $149.99) at Brydge
PC gaming components
- Oculus Rift S tethered VR headset is $349.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
-
ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger for
$369.99$349.99 at Newegg (normally $409.99, with $20 mail-in rebate), comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC and a free copy of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Acer Predator 27-inch 1440p G-Sync monitor is $379 (around $120 off) at Amazon
- Acer’s 24.5-inch 1080p gaming monitor (G-Sync compatible, TN panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time) is $219.99 (usually $249.99) at Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 1TB SATA III 2.5-inch internal SSD is $99.99 at Amazon (usually $110.99)
- Intel 660p 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD for $82.99 at Amazon and Newegg (normally $124.99)
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3200 desktop memory for $59.99 at Newegg (normally $76.99)
- We’re pulling together the best upcoming deals on PC gear here:
Loading comments...