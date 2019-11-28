The Roku Ultra is $50 cheaper for Black Friday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The newest, fastest iteration of the Roku Ultra is now half price for Black Friday. You can snag the streaming box, which supports 4K and comes bundled with JBL headphones, for $48 on Amazon right now. The media player typically costs $99. While the 2019 version of the Ultra looks virtually identical to its predecessor, it comes with a few welcome changes beyond the included earbuds. That includes a faster quad-core processor, additional memory, and a remote with customizable shortcut buttons. It’s the higher-end streaming option amongst Roku’s various offerings — which makes today’s sale even more enticing.