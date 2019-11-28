GOG.com’s Black Friday sale includes deals on The Witcher 3, No Man’s Sky, and more

The Epic Games Store isn’t the only digital PC shop with great deals for Black Friday. GOG.com, best-known for its robust collection of classic games and lack of DRM, is offering discounts on a huge range of games, including excellent indies, old-school RPGs, recent releases like Gris and A Plague Tale: Innocence, and slightly older — but still excellent — titles like No Man’s Sky, Firewatch, and The Witcher 3. There’s a lot to go through — and you can check out the full deals list here — but a few of the best are highlighted below. The sale is on until December 3rd.
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is 25 percent off (read our review)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence is 50 percent off (read our review)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition is 70 percent off (read our review)
- Mirror’s Edge is 75 percent off
- Into the Breach is 50 percent off (read our review)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition is 70 percent off, as is Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition is 45 percent off
- Dead Cells is 30 percent off (read our review)
- No Man’s Sky is 50 percent off
- The original Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics are all 70 percent off
- Myst: Masterpiece Edition is 49 percent off
- Gris is 49 percent off (read our review)
- Hollow Knight is 50 percent off
- Grim Fandango Remastered is 65 percent off
- Firewatch is 70 percent off (read our review)