GOG.com’s Black Friday sale includes deals on The Witcher 3, No Man’s Sky, and more

Classics, indies, and much more

By Andrew Webster

The Epic Games Store isn’t the only digital PC shop with great deals for Black Friday. GOG.com, best-known for its robust collection of classic games and lack of DRM, is offering discounts on a huge range of games, including excellent indies, old-school RPGs, recent releases like Gris and A Plague Tale: Innocence, and slightly older — but still excellent — titles like No Man’s Sky, Firewatch, and The Witcher 3. There’s a lot to go through — and you can check out the full deals list here — but a few of the best are highlighted below. The sale is on until December 3rd.

