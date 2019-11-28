GOG.com’s Black Friday sale includes deals on The Witcher 3, No Man’s Sky, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The Epic Games Store isn’t the only digital PC shop with great deals for Black Friday. GOG.com, best-known for its robust collection of classic games and lack of DRM, is offering discounts on a huge range of games, including excellent indies, old-school RPGs, recent releases like Gris and A Plague Tale: Innocence, and slightly older — but still excellent — titles like No Man’s Sky, Firewatch, and The Witcher 3. There’s a lot to go through — and you can check out the full deals list here — but a few of the best are highlighted below. The sale is on until December 3rd.