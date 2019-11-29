1Password is offering an exclusive 50 percent off deal for readers of The Verge

If you’re always forgetting your passwords, or losing the piece of paper you’ve written them on, it may be time to switch to a password manager. A password manager is a great way to keep your accounts secure. It can create strong passwords for you, store them securely, and automatically log you into sites and apps, so you don’t have to go searching for your passwords.

1Password, a password manager that we recommend, is offering an exclusive Black Friday deal for readers of The Verge. Today only, you can save 50 percent off of your first year of 1Password. An individual account normally costs $2.99 per month, so with the deal, the monthly cost will come down to $1.50.

This deal will be active until early Saturday morning November 30th at 2:59AM ET / late Friday night November 29th at 11:59PM PT. The deal is only valid for new individual accounts.

In addition to being a repository for your passwords, 1Password offers two-factor authentication, and will alert you to any possible security weaknesses that might impact you, such as breaches and unsecured HTTP sites. Additionally, 1Password allows you to sync passwords, credit card information, and secure notes across devices, whether you’re using the Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, or web version.