The best Black Friday 2019 deals on popular 4K TVs, phones, tablets, and more

The latest phones and smartwatches are steeply discounted
Phones have become our computers, our wallets, and in some cases, our keys. They’re everything, and smartwatches are an extension of that utility. And if you’re in the market for an upgrade, it’s a good idea to look at Black Friday deals because — this year especially — the latest tech won’t cost you nearly as much as it normally does.
- Apple iPhones (including the iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max) include a $50 Apple gift card with purchase from Apple
- At Best Buy, you can get the iPhone 11 Pro for as little as $499 (roughly half off), but only if you activate a new line with an installment plan on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint and also trade in your old phone. How much you pay overall will depend on how much trade-in value your phone has.
- Also at Best Buy, the iPhone 11 is $199 after activating it, trading in your old phone, and paying off your installment plan.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is $749 ($200 off) and includes free Galaxy Buds at Samsung, B&H Photo, Microsoft Store, and Amazon
- Samsung’s Galaxy S10 starts at $699.99 ($200 off) and includes free Galaxy Buds at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Samsung.
- Google Pixel 4 is $599 ($200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Google Store, and B&H Photo
- Google Pixel 3A is $299.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, Google Store, and B&H Photo
- OnePlus 7 Pro is $549 ($150 off) at OnePlus
- OnePlus 6T is $449 ($150 off) at OnePlus
- LG G8 ThinQ is $399.99 (usually $849.99) at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) is $189 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) is $354.99 at Amazon and Costco
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is $149.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy
2019 is the year when you should buy a 4K HDR TV
If you’ve been toying with the idea of buying a 4K HDR TV or have been wanting to upgrade your current setup, 2019 has proven to be a great year — both for low prices and quality. If you need a little guidance on what kind of TV suites your living space the best, The Verge’s Jon Porter wrote a handy guide that breaks down sizes, screen technologies you should care about, and more.
- LG 55-inch B9 OLED is $1,199 at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo.
- LG 65-inch B9 OLED is $1,800 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo (normally $2,299)
- LG’s 65-inch C9 OLED is $1,699 on eBay
- Samsung 55-inch Q70 series QLED 4K HDR TV is $997.99 at Walmart, or $999.99 at Best Buy (normally $1,499).
- Samsung 65-inch Q70 series QLED 4K HDR TV is $1,1997 at Walmart, $1,199.99 at Best Buy
- Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision: $269.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (includes a free third-generation Echo Dot)
- RCA’s 70-inch 4K Roku TV: $550 at Walmart (list price $899)
- TCL’s 65-inch 6 Series 4K HDR TV: $799 at Amazon, Best Buy
- TCL 65-inch 4 Series 4K HDR TV: $480 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart (normally $499)
- TCL 55-inch 5 Series 4K HDR TV: $399 at Amazon, Best Buy (normally $449)
- Sonos Beam is $299.99 at Amazon and Sam’s Club. It’s $319 at Best Buy, but comes with a $20 gift card.
- Apple TV 4K streaming devices include a $25 gift card at Apple
- Roku Ultra 4K streaming device is $48 (usually $99) at Amazon
Get your PC ready for the next wave of punishing games
If you want the absolute best visual fidelity from your games, you won’t get it with anything other than a souped-up gaming PC. Black Friday is one of the best opportunities of the year to save on PC components, either for building your PC from scratch, or upgrading a few long-in-the-tooth parts that have seen better days.
- Oculus Rift S tethered VR headset is $349.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger for
$369.99$349.99 at Newegg (normally $409.99, with $20 mail-in rebate), comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC and a free copy of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Zotac RTX 2080 Super AMP graphics card is $579 (usually $699) at Amazon
- ViewSonic XG2760 27-inch 1440p G-Sync monitor is $389.99 (usually $599.99) at Best Buy
- LG 27-inch 1440p / 144Hz G-Sync compatible gaming monitor is $319.99 at Amazon (usually $379.99)
- Acer’s 24.5-inch 1080p gaming monitor (G-Sync compatible, TN panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time) is $219.99 (usually $249.99) at Amazon
- AOC C24G1 1080p gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate is $115.99 ($75 off) at Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 1TB SATA III 2.5-inch internal SSD is $99.99 at Amazon (usually $110.99)
- Intel 660p 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD for $82.99 at Amazon and Newegg (normally $124.99)
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3200 desktop memory for $59.99 at Newegg (normally $76.99)
Powerful, versatile laptops are getting cheaper
Whether you’re a gamer who demands powerful specs, or someone who just wants a well-built laptop, Black Friday has brought some great deals on laptops that will suit both kinds of people. Specs, features, and accessories that used to cost a small fortune are now a little more attainable.
- Asus ROG Zephyrus S gaming laptop is down to $1,199.99 ($800 off) at Amazon. This laptop has a 144Hz refresh rate display, a 9th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia’s RTX 2070 graphics chip.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage) bundled with a black Type Cover is $599 (usually $959) at Best Buy and the Microsoft Store
- LG Gram 17-inch laptop (4K display, Intel Core i7-8565U, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage) is $1,099 (usually $1,499) at Costco
- MacBook Air (2019 model, Intel Core i5 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage) is $899 ($200 off) at Best Buy
- MacBook Pro (2019 model, Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage) is $1,099 ($200 off) at Best Buy and Amazon.
- MacBook Pro (16-inch model) starts at $2,049.30 ($350 off) with the code 19CYBERPROG at Google Shopping
- HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop (15.6-inch 4K display, Intel Core i7-10510U with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) is $1,099 (usually $1,599) at Best Buy
- Dell’s XPS 13 (13-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i7-8565U with a 1.8GHz base clock speed, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM) currently costs $1,049 (usually $1,299)
- Dell’s 2-in-1 version of the XPS 13 laptop is $1,449 right now
- Samsung Chromebook 4 (11.6-inch) is $169.99 ($50 off) at BJ’s Wholesale Club
- MSI GE75 Raider 17.3-inch gaming laptop (Intel Core i7-9750H, Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB spinning drive and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage) is $1,199.99 at Costco
- MSI GS65 gaming laptop is $1,399.99 ($500 off) at Best Buy. It features a 240Hz 1080p display, Intel’s i7-9750H processor, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia’s RTX 2060 GPU, 512GB of PCIe storage, and a Thunderbolt port, among other features.
- For an extra $100 ($1,499), Best Buy has the Asus ROG Strix SCAR II 17.3-inch gaming laptop. It has an RTX 2070 GPU, but lacks the MSI’s fast refreshing display, and it has an 8th Gen Intel CPU instead of a 9th Gen chip.
- HP’s 15t laptop (15.6-inch display, Intel Core i7-10510U with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz, 12GB of RAM, 256GB SATA SSD) will be $499.99 starting at 3PM ET on Black Friday. It’s discounted from $1,349, and HP says that supplies are limited.
It’s worth splurging for great headphones
If you’re obsessed with music or podcasts, it won’t take long to get a return on investment with even a pricey set of headphones. Whether you’re interested in canceling out the noise in your apartment building, or you just need a wire-free companion to bring on your commute, you can find big discounts on the best models during Black Friday.
- Sony’s WH-1000XM3 are $278 (usually $349.99) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
- Bose QuietComfort II noise-canceling headphones are $249 ($100 off) at Best Buy and Amazon (Amazon only discounts the rose gold color)
- Beats Studio 3 noise-canceling headphones are $199.99 (usually $349.99) at Best Buy
- Bowers & Wilkins PX7 noise-canceling headphones are $348.98 (usually $399.99) at Amazon
- Apple’s second-generation AirPods with the standard charging case are $129.99 ($30 off) at Walmart and Amazon.
- If you want the AirPods model that come with a wireless charging-ready case, that’s $154.99 at Amazon ($45 off), or $159.99 ($40 off) at B&H Photo.
- The Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds are $99 ($30 off) at Amazon.
- Beats Powerbeats Pro truly wireless headphones are $199.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
The latest gaming gear has never been cheaper
We’re nearing the beginning of a new console generation in 2020 (albeit much later in the year) with the PS5 and Microsoft’s Project Scarlett. For some people, that means holding off on buying old tech. For others, it’s the perfect time to buy. You have a bunch of amazing games to play, and it’s never been cheaper to splurge.
- PS4 Pro consoles are $299.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop (includes a $25 gift card at GameStop)
- PS4 Slim console is $199 (usually $299), and includes The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn at Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and Walmart
- PlayStation VR headset and five-game bundle is $199.99 at Best Buy
- DualShock 4 controllers start at $38.99 ($20 off) at Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target
- Xbox One X console with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order included is $309.99 ($190 off) at Amazon by clipping the coupon on the product page. Other bundles cost $349, so if you’re looking to spend the least on Microsoft’s 4K-ready console, this is worth checking out.
- Xbox One S console with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order included is $199 at Walmart, Best Buy, and Microsoft Store.
- Xbox One S All-Digital (disc-less) consoles are $149.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and the Microsoft Store
- Xbox One controllers start at $38.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and the Microsoft Store
- The Nintendo Switch console (the original launch version without the battery performance gains of the latest iteration) includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99 at GameStop. Unlike at other retailers, it also comes with a free $25 gift card at GameStop.
- If you want the newer version with improved battery life, Amazon is selling them for $298, and with a $25 Amazon gift card included when you checkout with offer code 397BFFA5
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers are $59.99 ($20 off) per pair at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
- SanDisk 512GB microSD cards are $63.99 (lowest price yet) at Amazon. Samsung’s model costs $1 more at Amazon.
- All pre-owned games for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch are buy two, get one free at GameStop
- Oculus Go (32GB) portable VR headset is $119.99 ($80 off) at Amazon
- Steam Controller is being sold at a fire sale price over at Steam. It’s just $5.
Upgrade your home with some smart tech
The premise of making your home into a smart home used to be batty, but not only is it now practical, it’s affordable. Black Friday deals on video doorbells, mesh Wi-Fi routers, smart speakers, smart displays, and more will help you add a few IQ points to your home without gutting your bank account.
- Apple HomePod smart speaker costs $199.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy
- iRobot i7+ robot vacuum is $699 ($300 off) at Wellbots with the offer code VERGEROBOT
- iRobot i7 robot vacuum is $499 ($200 off) at Wellbots with the offer code VERGEVAC
- Echo Show 5 with a Wyze Camera costs $59.99 (usually $99.99) at Amazon
- Echo Show 8 is $79.99 (usually $129.99) at Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5 bundle is $139, which is a mere $10 more than the doorbell costs by itself. The Echo Show 5 smart display will cost $49 by itself later in the month.
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, which includes three Eero routers is $159 (usually $249) at Amazon and Best Buy
- Single Google Nest Wifi routers are $20 off, down to $149 at the Google Store and Amazon. Another Nest Wifi deal includes a $40 discount on the Nest Wifi router and point bundle. It usually costs $269, but you’ll be able to pick it up for $229.
- Google Nest Hub is $79 ($20 off the sale price) at the Google Store, Best Buy, Walmart and Target
- A two-pack of Google Nest Hub smart displays costs $139.99 at Best Buy ($70 each is the best price yet, though you’ll need to sign up for the free My Best Buy program)
- Google’s Nest Mini smart speaker is $29 at the Google Store, Walmart and Best Buy, down from $49.
- Echo Dot with clock is $34.99 (usually $59.99) at Amazon
- Echo (third-gen) is $59.99 (usually $99.99, includes the (RED) edition) at Amazon
Capable tablets cost less than a laptop
Many modern tablets have good enough hardware and software that you can get away with using them as a quick laptop replacement. In Apple and Google’s case below, it’s becoming more plausible to use either company’s most recent model as your sole portable device. And better yet, they’re cheaper than ever, leaving you with extra cash to buy some extra accessories for the road.
- The latest iPad (32GB) is $249.99 ($80 off) at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy
- The latest iPad (128GB) is $329.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy
- iPad Air, iPad mini, and other models that you won’t see big discounts on for Black Friday come with a $50 gift card at Apple
- Google Pixel Slate (Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage) is $449 and includes a free Pixel Keyboard and Pixelbook Pen at the Google Store, Best Buy, and B&H Photo
- Fire HD 8 is $49.99 (usually $79.99) at Amazon
- Fire 7 Tablet is $29.99 (usually $49.99) at Amazon
- Fire HD 10 Tablet is $99.99 (usually $149.99) at Amazon
- Brydge 12.9 Pro keyboard (for 12.9-inch iPad Pro) is $99.99 (usually $169.99) at Brydge
- Brydge 11 Pro keyboard (for 11-inch iPad Pro) is $99.99 (usually $149.99) at Brydge
- Brydge 10.2 (for seventh-generation iPad) is $99.99 (usually $129.99) at Brydge
- Brydge 9.7 (for 9.7-inch iPads including iPad Pro, and dating back to fifth-generation iPad and first-generation iPad Air) is $79.99 (usually $99.99) at Brydge
- Brydge 12.3 (for Surface Pro, dating back to Surface Pro 4) is $99.99 (usually $149.99) at Brydge
