The best Black Friday 2019 deals on popular 4K TVs, phones, tablets, and more

As you’ve probably seen on The Verge, we’ve been rounding up all of the best Black Friday deals on laptops, truly wireless earbuds, gaming tech, 4K TVs, and plenty of other kinds of tech for the past few weeks. Many well-rated products that our team has reviewed are cheaper than ever, so if you haven’t had a chance to jump into shopping for yourself, or for some lucky people, you’re right on time to snag some excellent deals.

Many retailers, such as Best Buy, Walmart, Target, as well as online stores like Amazon, Newegg, B&H Photo, and more have been saving their very best deals for today. Whether you’re planning to drive to your local store, or leisurely shop online without much effort, you’ll find all of the best Black Friday deals below.

Some of these deals will last for today only, turning off when the doors close, or online when the date switches to Saturday, November 30th. If you miss out, Cyber Monday on Monday, November 2nd will be your next opportunity to save on gifts for the holiday, but there’s no guarantee that the deals will be as good.

The latest phones and smartwatches are steeply discounted

Phones have become our computers, our wallets, and in some cases, our keys. They’re everything, and smartwatches are an extension of that utility. And if you’re in the market for an upgrade, it’s a good idea to look at Black Friday deals because — this year especially — the latest tech won’t cost you nearly as much as it normally does.

2019 is the year when you should buy a 4K HDR TV

If you’ve been toying with the idea of buying a 4K HDR TV or have been wanting to upgrade your current setup, 2019 has proven to be a great year — both for low prices and quality. If you need a little guidance on what kind of TV suites your living space the best, The Verge’s Jon Porter wrote a handy guide that breaks down sizes, screen technologies you should care about, and more.

Get your PC ready for the next wave of punishing games

If you want the absolute best visual fidelity from your games, you won’t get it with anything other than a souped-up gaming PC. Black Friday is one of the best opportunities of the year to save on PC components, either for building your PC from scratch, or upgrading a few long-in-the-tooth parts that have seen better days.

Powerful, versatile laptops are getting cheaper

Whether you’re a gamer who demands powerful specs, or someone who just wants a well-built laptop, Black Friday has brought some great deals on laptops that will suit both kinds of people. Specs, features, and accessories that used to cost a small fortune are now a little more attainable.

It’s worth splurging for great headphones

If you’re obsessed with music or podcasts, it won’t take long to get a return on investment with even a pricey set of headphones. Whether you’re interested in canceling out the noise in your apartment building, or you just need a wire-free companion to bring on your commute, you can find big discounts on the best models during Black Friday.

The latest gaming gear has never been cheaper

We’re nearing the beginning of a new console generation in 2020 (albeit much later in the year) with the PS5 and Microsoft’s Project Scarlett. For some people, that means holding off on buying old tech. For others, it’s the perfect time to buy. You have a bunch of amazing games to play, and it’s never been cheaper to splurge.

Upgrade your home with some smart tech

The premise of making your home into a smart home used to be batty, but not only is it now practical, it’s affordable. Black Friday deals on video doorbells, mesh Wi-Fi routers, smart speakers, smart displays, and more will help you add a few IQ points to your home without gutting your bank account.

Capable tablets cost less than a laptop

Many modern tablets have good enough hardware and software that you can get away with using them as a quick laptop replacement. In Apple and Google’s case below, it’s becoming more plausible to use either company’s most recent model as your sole portable device. And better yet, they’re cheaper than ever, leaving you with extra cash to buy some extra accessories for the road.