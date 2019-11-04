Here are the best Black Friday deals so far from the Microsoft Store

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Microsoft will offer several Black Friday deals starting at 12AM ET on November 28th. One of the most notable inclusions of the sale is Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7. There are also a few Xbox-related deals on controllers and other accessories that you’ll probably want to hear about. More Xbox deals will be announced at Microsoft’s X019 event on November 14th.

The Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) will be bundled with a black Type Cover (usually sold separately) and sold for $799 starting on Friday, November 22nd. This model is currently priced at $1,029 for the tablet alone, and since the Type Cover is all but necessary, this is a great deal given how recently this product was released.

If you just want a Surface Pro 7, but don’t need the extra power brought along with the i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, the low-end option (i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage) is getting a $150 markdown starting on November 28th. Instead of $749, it will cost $599, and will include a Type Cover.

The Microsoft Surface Go, its smallest Surface available, will be marked down by as much as $150 on November 28th. The cheapest configuration (Intel 4415Y processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage) will be $299.

One of the better deals that Microsoft will offer is on a 15-inch HP laptop (model DY1771MS). It will cost $499 starting on November 28th, and it seems like an especially great deal if you’re in need of a capable laptop that won’t cost you much. It has a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Beyond these capable specs, it’s a decent-looking machine for the price.

Starting on November 24th, Microsoft will discount Xbox One wireless controllers by $20, making them $39. We’re likely to see other retailers offering this deal, but Microsoft is offering a ton of different colors.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus will be $200 off, bringing the unlocked phones down to $749 and $899, respectively, starting on November 21st. Each phone will come with a free set of Samsung’s truly wireless headphones, the Galaxy Buds.

Microsoft says that many Windows 10 gaming laptops will be up to $400 off starting on November 28th. Here are the models that are confirmed to be marked down thus far:

Lenovo Legion Y540 15 (15.6-inch FHD, Intel Core i7 9750H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1 TB HDD, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU) will be $789.99 (usually $1,189.99)

Asus Rog Strix G GL531GT (15.6-inch FHD, Intel Core i7 9750H, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU) will be $899.99 (usually $1,199.99)

Acer Predator Triton 500 (15.6-inch FHD, Intel Core i7 9750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX 2060) will be $1,399.99 (usually $1,699)

Lastly, on November 14th, Microsoft will announce a slate of Xbox-focused Black Friday deals. There will likely be some deals on console bundles and accessories, and we’ll be updating this post with the latest offers when they become public.

If you’re trying to keep track of when Black Friday sales will begin at your favorite retailer, we have an up-to-date post to help you plan before you shop. And if you’re looking for deals you can take advantage of now, Walmart is offering some pre-Black Friday deals, and Sam’s Club will host a one-day sale on November 9th.