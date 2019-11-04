The 11-inch iPad Pro is down to $649, matching the lowest price we’ve seen

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

As a friend, I should tell you that you should think twice before spending big bucks on tech only a few weeks before Black Friday. But I also want to tell you that the 11-inch iPad Pro (64GB, Wi-Fi), which currently costs $799 through Apple, is $649.99 at Amazon, which matches the best price that we’ve seen yet.

Price drops on Apple’s flagship tablet have slowed in recent months, likely due to other new iPad models — like the iPad Air, iPad mini, and the seventh-generation iPad — stealing a bit of the spotlight. Whatever the actual reason, this is as good of a deal as we’ve seen. According to data from CamelCamelCamel, it’s the first time since early August that this model was listed for this price.

Typically at this time of the year, we’d have expected to have already heard about new iPad hardware revisions. Since Apple missed its usual window for announcing a new tablet, the iPad Pro (2018) may continue being its high-end option for the rest of the year, at least.