The new 10.2-inch iPad at $80 off is Target’s best Black Friday deal

Target has released its Black Friday ad, and there are plenty of deals on 4K TVs, headphones, gaming consoles, smart speakers, and more. The most notable offer, so far at least, is an $80 discount on the seventh-generation iPad. It’s also offering the best price we’ve seen on the Xbox One X, and it’s including a gift card with the purchase. There are a bunch of other great deals to check out, too.

As far as when you’ll be able to get in on these deals, Target will open its doors for its doorbuster sale on Thursday, November 28th, at 5PM local time. It will close at 1AM on Friday, then open again at 7AM to welcome shoppers to get in on all of the Black Friday deals. It says that its deals, including the ones below, will last until Sunday, December 1st.

You can check out the full Black Friday ad over at Target, but we’ve collected the must-have deals below.

Apple’s seventh-generation iPad (10.2-inch display, pictured above) will be $249.99, which is a steep $80 discount from its usual $329.99 price. We’ve seen discounts on this model before, but none as big as this one. If you were looking for a new iPad that won’t cost you too much, keep an eye on this Black Friday deal.

Compared to the sixth-generation iPad, this newer model has a larger display (10.2 versus 9.7 inches) and a Smart Connector to connect with Apple’s Smart Keyboard. Otherwise, it uses the same A10 processor, so you won’t notice much, or any, discrepancies when it comes to performance. For more impressions on the newer iPad, check out this in-depth review from The Verge’s Dieter Bohn.

Another noteworthy Apple deal at Target will be on the Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch. The 38mm-sized Watch with GPS capability will cost $169.99 on Black Friday, down from its usual price by $30. This is the lowest price that we’ve seen on a new Apple Watch, and even though it’s a couple generations old at this point, it should suit you well if you just want notifications on your wrist and a wrist-based workout buddy.

The 4K HDR-enabled Roku Streaming Stick+ will be $20 off on Black Friday at Target. This brings the price down to $29, which makes this one of the most affordable ways to get a streaming device that supports Apple TV Plus.

Nintendo Switch consoles (excluding the Switch Lite) will include a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with purchase. This bundle costs $299.99, so there’s no discount on the total, but a free game, especially one that’s this good, is a solid value if you are buying a Switch or gifting one.

You’ll need some games to go with your new Switch, and Target will be offering a few of the console’s modern classics for $29.99, which is the cheapest price we’ve seen. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Tennis Aces are up for grabs at $30 off, though Target mentions that stock will be limited.

The Sony PlayStation 4 Slim console (with 1TB of storage) will be $199.99, and it includes three games with purchase: The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Microsoft’s Xbox One X console will be cheaper than ever on Black Friday. Normally $499.99, it will cost $349.99 at Target, and it will be bundled with a $40 gift card and Gears 5.

Google’s new Nest Mini smart speaker will be $29 during Black Friday. This is a $20 price drop from its regular price, and it’s well worth the cost if you use Google services and want a speaker that can be mounted to your wall out of the box.

The Google Nest Hub smart display will cost $79, which is $50 off of its usual price. It’s been pretty easy to find this product going at this rate, or less, but if you’re in a pinch on Black Friday, this is an excellent deal if you’re looking for a display that excels as a digital picture frame sans camera.

The latest generation of Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite e-reader will be $84.99. It’s usually $129.99. At this pricing, we expect it to be for the model that comes with special offers (i.e., Amazon ads on the lock screen). Still, this beats the best price that we’ve seen by a handful of dollars.

Amazon’s new, third-generation Echo will be $40 off on Black Friday at Target, down to $59.99. This is a doorbuster sale, so stock at this price may be limited.

Also, the new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet that charges via USB-C will be $50 off, bringing the price down to $99. There’s a good chance that Amazon will also offer this deal, as well as the other Amazon-related offers above, but this is a good option if you’re shopping around at other retailers, like Target.

GoPro’s Hero 8 Black camera bundle that includes a head strap, spare battery, and a 32GB microSD card will be $349.99, a $100 discount for this kit, and $50 cheaper than the camera usually costs on its own.

Oddly, Target will offer a whopping $550 gift card to those who purchase and activate a Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL on Verizon or AT&T with a payment plan. It hasn’t shared how much those monthly rates will be, but that’s an appealing offer if you’re okay with last year’s phone.