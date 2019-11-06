Apple’s new AirPods Pro are $15 off at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The new Apple AirPods Pro came out last week, and Amazon has already given them a temporary price cut. They’re normally $250, but you can buy them right now for $235.

Currently, Amazon predicts that it won’t be able to ship your order for one to two weeks, but if saving a bit of money trumps getting them immediately, this deal is worth jumping on. Of course, if you discover them cheaper elsewhere before your order ships, you can simply cancel your order to make sure you aren’t charged.

My colleague Chris Welch reviewed the AirPods Pro, and according to him, they’re everything he wanted in a next-generation set of AirPods. They have better sound, noise cancellation, and thanks to the silicone ear tips, they’ll get a more snug, sound-isolating fit than the regular AirPods can manage.

It’s tough to imagine the price for AirPods Pro dropping any more than this for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for any and all deals.