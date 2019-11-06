Pre-Black Friday deals on Amazon devices will start on November 22nd

Amazon has shared a long list of devices that will be discounted ahead of Black Friday. These deals will begin on Friday, November 22nd, with several waves of Amazon’s own products going on sale during the week that leads up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Like the other major retailers, Amazon usually goes big for the shopping season, so you can probably expect even more deals once Black Friday arrives. But for now, this is the info we have to go on. If you’ve been looking for a deal on a tablet, Kindle e-reader, smart security camera, Echo speaker, or smart display, these might appeal to you.
Here’s the list straight from Amazon:
Starting November 22nd:
- Fire HD 8 will be $49.99 (usually $79.99)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition will be $79.99 (usually $129.99)
- Fire 7 Tablet will be $29.99 (usually $49.99)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition will be $59.99 (usually $99.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet will be $99.99 (usually $149.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite will be $84.99 (usually $129.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle will be $189, which is $149.99 less than if you purchased them separately.
Starting November 24th:
- Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote will be $24.99 (usually $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote will be $19.99 (usually $39.99)
- Fire TV Cube will be $89.99 (usually $119.99)
Starting November 27th:
- Blink XT2 three-camera kit will be $184.99 (usually $249.99)
- Ring Indoor Cam two-pack will be $99.99 (usually $139.99)
- Amazon Smart Plug will be $4.99 when purchased as a bundle with Echo Dot, Echo Dot with clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio
Starting November 28th:
- Echo Dot with clock will be $34.99 (usually $59.99)
- Echo Dot (third gen) will be $22.00 (usually $49.99)
- Echo Auto will be $29.99 (usually $49.99)
- Echo (third gen) will be $59.99 (usually $99.99)
- Echo Show 5 will be $49.99 (usually $89.99)
- Echo Show (second gen) will be $149.99 (usually $229.99)
Loading comments...