 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pre-Black Friday deals on Amazon devices will start on November 22nd

Several waves of deals are coming soon

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Amazon has shared a long list of devices that will be discounted ahead of Black Friday. These deals will begin on Friday, November 22nd, with several waves of Amazon’s own products going on sale during the week that leads up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Like the other major retailers, Amazon usually goes big for the shopping season, so you can probably expect even more deals once Black Friday arrives. But for now, this is the info we have to go on. If you’ve been looking for a deal on a tablet, Kindle e-reader, smart security camera, Echo speaker, or smart display, these might appeal to you.

Amazon’s latest Fire HD 10 tablet charges via USB-C, a first for the company.

Here’s the list straight from Amazon:

Starting November 22nd:

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Starting November 24th:

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Starting November 27th:

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Starting November 28th:

In This Stream

Black Friday 2019: all of the best early deals and a few money-saving tips

View all 9 stories

Next Up In Good Deals

Loading comments...