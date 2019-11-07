Nintendo is bundling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the Switch for Black Friday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Nintendo has announced its Black Friday deals, and chief among them is a $299.99 Switch console bundle that includes a free download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This deal will start on Thursday, November 28th, and will be available at several retailers. So far, we’ve seen it confirmed in Target’s Black Friday ad, but expect it to pop up at the other major players, like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more.

Getting a free game with the Switch is great, especially one that’s as good as Nintendo’s popular kart racer, but there’s some fine print with this deal that you may, or may not, care about. You’ll only get the free game with the HAC-001 version of the console, the original launch model that has been superseded by a new version with vastly superior battery life (a range from 4.5 to nine hours versus the original’s 2.5- to 6.5-hour claim, depending on the game).

According to numerous teardowns and impressions from reviewers who have spent time with the newer version, battery life is the key difference between the two versions. So, if you plan to use it on the go more than in docked mode, you may want to consider the slightly updated console, which has the same $299 price, but no free game with purchase. Here’s how to make sure you’re getting the right one at your local store.

This deal might read as a way for Nintendo to clear out its remaining stock of launch units without cutting the price, but thankfully, the older version is no less capable, and crucially, no less fun to play on.

Nintendo has a few other deals that you should know about that start on Wednesday, November 27th. It will take $20 off the cost of its Joy-Con pairs in gray or neon blue and red colors. These usually cost $79, so $59 is a much more digestible price for an extra set of Joy-Con. If you have two sets of Joy-Con, you’ll have enough controllers to support up to four players to join in on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and other multiplayer titles.

The Poké Ball Plus controller for use with Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee will be $19.99 (usually $49.99).

Nintendo is also cutting $20 off of several acclaimed Switch titles. Many of the games on the list below have a lot of replay value and rarely see any kind of discount, so at $39.99, they’re an excellent value. Here’s the full list of games that will see a price drop starting on Wednesday, November 27th: