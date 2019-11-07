Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals have already started, and they’re great

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Best Buy has shared its Black Friday ad, and one of the big surprises was that some of its best deals are already happening. If you’re a My Best Buy member (Best Buy’s free membership service), you can save a lot of money today on the new seventh-generation iPad. You can also save on various sizes and storage configurations of the 2018 iPad Pro.

But you don’t have to be a My Best Buy member to take advantage of some big sales that we didn’t think we’d see until later in the month, like the steeply discounted Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a Type Cover included at no extra charge. This bodes well if you don’t want to wait, but perhaps it bodes even better for those who want to wait since there may be even better deals coming in just a few weeks.

Most of these deals will end at 12:59AM ET on Monday, November 11th. Maybe they’ll kick back in when we get closer to Black Friday. Until then, here are the best pre-Black Friday deals you can get right now at Best Buy.

Today (November 7th) only, the seventh-generation iPad (32GB, pictured above) starts at $249.99 for My Best Buy members. (Just remember to sign in; you will see the price drop take effect at checkout.) This is currently the best price out there for this model. (Target will offer the same deal on Black Friday.) If you want more storage, the 128GB model is currently $329.99 (the usual price of the $32 model), making it a $100 discount. Whichever one you want, both offer upgrades make them better choices over the previous generation iPads, like a Smart Connector port, a bigger screen, and an extra gigabyte of RAM, though the processor is the same.

The Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, with black Type Cover) is $599. This silver-colored model typically costs $749 for the tablet alone, plus another $129 for the Type Cover. According to Tom Warren’s review, you can expect some minor but welcome improvements here, like a USB-C port for charging and a bump up to Intel’s 10th Gen processors across the board (including in this discounted model).

Another exclusive deal for My Best Buy members includes a sizable discount on the iPad Pro. The 11-inch iPad Pro with 64GB of storage is $649.99 ($150 off), which matches the best-ever price. The 12.9-inch entry model with 64GB of storage is $849.99, also a $150 discount. In fact, every storage or sizing configuration of the iPad Pro at Best Buy matches the best deals that we’ve seen, so take a look.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is $200 off of its usual price, making the baseline configuration (with the Touch Bar, a quad-core, 8th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage) $1,099. That’s the best price that we’ve seen, and you can save $200 on the model with upgraded storage. The 256GB model is $1,299 instead of $1,499.

Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro (which requires doorbell wiring) and the Chime Pro come bundled together for $179.99, and Best Buy is including an Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for free. This doorbell usually retails for more than $200 by itself, so this is a big discount if you were hoping to find each of these items for sale during the holiday season.

Apple’s HomePod smart speaker is $199.99, down from its typical $249.99 price. This matches the lowest price that we’ve seen, so it’s possible that it may dip even lower for Black Friday or Cyber Monday. But if you’ve been waiting for it to return to this price, Best Buy has both the black and white color options available now.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is cheaper than ever. The 40mm version costs $299 (a $30 discount that appears to be exclusive to Best Buy, at least for now). For the larger 44mm size, you’ll pay $329, down from $379. That’s a $50 discount, but you can find this price on Amazon.

Each storage and color configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Android tablet is discounted by $100, and you’ll get a free $50 gift card with your purchase. Samsung makes this tablet in gray, blue, or pink, and you can get it with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. In contrast to the Surface Pro 7 and the iPad Pro, this one includes a stylus in the box. According to Dan Seifert’s review, this model has a gorgeous display and performs admirably. However, you may find its widescreen aspect ratio a bit uncomfortable for practical work.

The Sony WH-1000X M3 over-ear, noise-canceling wireless headphones are $279.99 (usually $349.99). These are among the best wireless headphones that you can buy, and they stand out from the competition with their masterful balance of comfort, sound quality, and excellent noise cancellation. This price matches the lowest that we’ve seen, and it may fall more as we get closer to Black Friday, but you’ll be getting a lot for your money whether or not you wait.

Beats Studio 3 over-ear, noise-canceling wireless headphones are $199.99 (usually $349.99). This is the best price that we’ve seen, and the lowest that’s currently available for a new set of these cans. Like the Sonys above, these have active noise cancellation, but they feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip for fast, easy connection to other Apple devices, like your iPhone, iPad, or macOS computer. However, they charge via Micro USB, which might be their most glaring flaw compared to other flagship headphones.

HP’s prebuilt Omen Obelisk desktop PC is $899.99, down from $1,249. Inside of its case, you’ll find Intel’s i7-9700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, a 1TB hard drive, and a 256GB SSD. The custom micro ATX case supports other motherboards if you decide to upgrade down the line, and, of course, you can swap the parts out as you please. But as it stands, this is a great value for all of these parts tossed into a well-built case.

Best Buy’s deals on gaming laptops are appealing across the board, but the 15.6-inch MSI GS65 laptop stands out from the rest. It’s $1,399.99 (marked down from $1,899) and features a 240Hz 1080p display, Intel’s i7-9750H processor, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia’s RTX 2060 GPU, 512GB of PCIe storage, and a Thunderbolt port, among other features. Simply put, this is a fantastic deal that’s worth pursuing if you’re looking for a laptop that can outperform anything at this price range.

Dell’s 17.3-inch G7 gaming laptop is $1,099.99 (usually $1,499), and it shares a lot in common with the MSI machine above. It has the same processor, graphics card, storage configuration, and Thunderbolt port. However, it’s much heavier, it has half the amount of RAM, and its display is locked at 60Hz. If those features don’t matter much to you, you can save $300 by purchasing this model.

Logitech’s classic wired G502 Hero mouse is $34.99 (usually around $50 at various retailers). A more expensive wireless version exists, but if you want an ergonomic mouse with lots of buttons as well as included weights for a custom feel, this is a trusty option.