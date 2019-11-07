 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Google Pixel 4 will be up to $400 off on Black Friday

New, 35 comments

But you’ll have to commit to a carrier

By Aliya Chaudhry
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you’ve been holding out for a sale on the newly released Pixel 4, this upcoming Black Friday deal is worth the wait. Best Buy announced a heap of Black Friday deals earlier today. While you can grab some of those deals right now, others, like big savings on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, will be available starting at 5PM on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th.

You’ll be able to get $400 off of the new Pixel 4 (which normally starts at $799) and the Pixel 4 XL (originally $899). However, this deal comes with conditions. You’ll only get this hefty discount if you activate the phone through Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. The details of the deal aren’t clear yet, but it could mean that the sale won’t apply to upgrades or that you will need to open a new line in order to get the discount.

In a separate deal, Best Buy will also offer $200 off of an unlocked Pixel 4 or 4 XL, reducing the cost to $599 and $699, respectively. Best Buy will give you an additional $50 off if you activate it through a carrier. We’re not sure how the terms of these two deals differ. We’ll have to wait and see.

In This Stream

Black Friday 2019: all of the best early deals and a few money-saving tips

View all 13 stories

Next Up In Good Deals

Loading comments...