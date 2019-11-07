The Google Pixel 4 will be up to $400 off on Black Friday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’ve been holding out for a sale on the newly released Pixel 4, this upcoming Black Friday deal is worth the wait. Best Buy announced a heap of Black Friday deals earlier today. While you can grab some of those deals right now, others, like big savings on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, will be available starting at 5PM on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th.

You’ll be able to get $400 off of the new Pixel 4 (which normally starts at $799) and the Pixel 4 XL (originally $899). However, this deal comes with conditions. You’ll only get this hefty discount if you activate the phone through Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. The details of the deal aren’t clear yet, but it could mean that the sale won’t apply to upgrades or that you will need to open a new line in order to get the discount.

In a separate deal, Best Buy will also offer $200 off of an unlocked Pixel 4 or 4 XL, reducing the cost to $599 and $699, respectively. Best Buy will give you an additional $50 off if you activate it through a carrier. We’re not sure how the terms of these two deals differ. We’ll have to wait and see.