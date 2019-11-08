Sony’s 1000X M3 headphones are $70 off ahead of Black Friday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Black Friday is quickly approaching and the sales are ramping up. The next set of deals include Sony’s outstanding wireless noise-canceling WH-1000XM3 headphones, which are now a record $70 off at four different outlets. So far, this is the biggest discount we’ve seen for these headphones. That’s not bad for noise-canceling headphones that actually block out sound — beating out competitors in this category.

They’re on sale for $278 at Amazon and Walmart and for $279.99 at Best Buy and Target. But you’ll have to act fast if you’re going to buy them from Target — Target’s sale only lasts until Saturday. The discount applies to both the black and silver versions, no matter which of these stores you go to.

The 1000X M3s are widely considered to be among the best headphones on the market. Vlad Savov, formerly of The Verge, praised the headphones for their superior sound quality and comfortable fit in his review. They conveniently charge over USB-C, and the battery lasts for up to 30 hours. The Bluetooth connection is reliable and the headphones also have a built-in mic, which allow you to take phone calls easily and to sync a digital voice assistant.

Best Buy has listed this sale as their Black Friday price, so we’re unlikely to see the cost drop lower. We’re not sure how long Amazon’s and Walmart’s deals are going to last, so if you wanted to get your hands on these, now’s the time to do it!