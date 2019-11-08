Google’s early Black Friday deals include $200 off the Pixel 4, $100 off the Pixel 3A

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Google has announced a few of its Black Friday deals, and they’re currently focused around its Pixel phones. You’ll be able to find decent discounts on unlocked Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and the midrange Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL soon at a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and more.

Google’s Pixel 4 saw a brief $100 price cut before it even released in late October (never pay full price for a phone), but if you missed out, you’ll soon be able to get an even better deal on the new phone. Starting on Sunday, November 24th, it will be $200 off, priced at $599 for the 64GB version and $699 for the 128GB version. Applying this discount to the Pixel 4 XL makes it $699 for the base 64GB version and $799 for the model with 128GB of storage. This deal concludes at the end of Cyber Monday, which takes place on December 2nd.

Google is still working out a few post-launch issues with the Pixel 4’s Smooth Display feature, and its subpar battery life might be its biggest flaw, but Dieter Bohn’s review praises its camera quality and fast face unlocking.

Best Buy also announced that it will discount the Pixel 4 by $400 if you activate it with a carrier, but that deal won’t begin until November 28th.

For those who don’t want to spend nearly as much on a phone, Google’s Pixel 3A and 3A XL will each be $100 off their usual prices through the same retailers as listed above: Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo, with more to be confirmed as we get closer to Black Friday. The start and end times for this sale are more staggered than the Pixel 4. The sale will initially last one day: Sunday, November 17th. Then, it will restart on Thanksgiving, November 28th, lasting through Cyber Monday, December 2nd.

This sale brings the starting price of the Pixel 3A down to $299.99, which is a great deal for a phone with the latest Android 10 software, an excellent camera, and interoperability with all major US carriers. For the Pixel 3A XL, with its bigger screen and battery, you’re looking at a starting price of $379. These phones are commonly $50 off their retail prices, and the best deal before this was when they launched in May; several retailers included $100 gift cards with purchase, but the actual price of the phones didn’t change.

We’ll update this post with more Google-related deals as they surface.