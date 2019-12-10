Best Buy’s today-only deals on the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, and Xbox One X are worth a look

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Three Microsoft products are on sale today — and today only, December 10th — only at Best Buy, including select models of the latest Surface Laptop and Surface Pro and an Xbox One X bundle.

The 15-inch model of the new Surface Laptop 3 (8GB RAM, AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 128GB SSD) is down to $999.99, which is a discount of $200 off of its retail price. This is the cheapest we’ve seen this laptop, and that’s a pretty good discount for such a new item. Aside from being a well-built Windows 10 laptop, The Verge’s Dan Seifert said in his review that its keyboard is nearly perfect. However, we did find that this processor was weaker than the Intel one in the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3.

You can get $360 off of the Surface Pro 7 tablet (12.3 inches, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD), which comes with a Type Cover. This brings the total down to $599, and it’s a hefty discount, especially since this tablet has been out for less than two months. This deal was also offered during Black Friday, but this is another chance to get the Type Cover (usually $129) bundled with it. As is the case with the Surface Laptop above, this model does come with a weaker processor than others.

The Xbox One X (1TB) console is also discounted $150, bringing the price down to $349.99. This is the same price it was over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this time, it comes with a free wireless Xbox One controller (usually $50). If you’re looking for the best deal, don’t buy the console on its own: for the same price, $349.99, you can get bundles that include the console, the controller, plus free games. This bundle includes the new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game for free, and there’s another bundle that comes with all five games in the Gears series.