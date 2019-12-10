Today’s best deals include price drops on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Google Pixel 4

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Today, we’re seeing some noteworthy sales on a few unlocked flagship Android phones, specifically the Google Pixel 4 and Samsung Galaxy S10. On eBay, the Pixel 4 is down to $599.99 yet again, which was the sale price that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This is $200 off the usual price for the 64GB version, and the sale is hosted by a well-rated seller. It’s only available in black or white.

Otherwise, your best bet to save money on the Pixel 4 comes from Amazon, where you can get the phone bundled with a free Google Wifi router for $699. If you do the math, it’s essentially like getting $200 off — assuming that you’ll find some use for the router.

Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are back with some serious discounts, each seeing a $300 price drop. Both models match their best-ever pricing. The S10 is down to $599.99 for the 128GB version, and it’s available in an assortment of colors. The S10 Plus is $699.99 for the 128GB model, and it, too, is available in a few color options.

Amazon’s product page for both Samsung phones indicates that this deal will last for today only, so this is a good time to think about upgrading if you’re on the fence.

If you’re an existing Google Fi subscriber (as of December 9th), you can get a free Google Nest Mini smart speaker. You have until December 31st to redeem yours. Just open the Fi app, and you should see the offer. Check out the terms here.

There are also a few laptop deals that you should know about today. Samsung’s relatively new Chromebook 4 (11.6 inches) is $179.99 at Amazon. That’s $50 off of its usual price, and this price matches a discount we saw only at membership-only retailers during Black Friday. Compared to the previous iteration, this one has a more modern design, charges over USB-C, and supports Android apps via Google Play Store.

Best Buy is hosting a Microsoft-themed day of deals, and it has discounted the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU at $999, which is the best price that we’ve seen yet. The Surface Pro 7 with a Type Cover included is back down to $599 (this was a Black Friday favorite), and all of its Xbox One X bundles are $150 off and include a second controller free with purchase.

If you’re looking for more Microsoft deals, Amazon has dropped the price of the 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 down to $799. It retails for $999, and before this, it hadn’t sunk below the $900 mark. This machine features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage.

A few favorites from yesterday

Yesterday was “Green Monday,” and we logged several of the best deals that could be found. Good news: many of them are still happening, and you’ll find those below.