The best gaming deals right now are these Xbox and PS4 bundles

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’re looking for some good gaming deals, and particularly, if you were hoping to get a deal on Call of Duty, today’s your day, because both Best Buy and Walmart have sales on consoles and games.

Best Buy is continuing its run of day-long deals for the holiday season. The company has discounted the PlayStation 4 to $298.99, down from $399.99. For the same price, you can also get the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. If you just want Call of Duty by itself, you can snag it for $37.99, which is $22 off of its normal price, for PS4 and Xbox.

If you’re looking for a game to play with your PS4 that’s not Call of Duty, you can get $20 off of both Spider-Man and Days Gone for PS4 at Walmart. That brings the price down to $19.99 for either game. This deal is active until December 28th.

Walmart also has a number of gaming bundles. The following bundles, available until December 18th, all come with a wireless controller, a PowerA Xbox One wired controller, and a choice between Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Madden NFL 20, and FIFA 20. You can swap the PowerA controller for a different wireless or a wired controller, but it will cost extra.

Xbox One X 1 TB console with NBA 2K20 for $349 (originally $499)

Xbox One S 1 TB console with NBA 2K20 for $249 (originally $299)

Xbox One X 1 TB console with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $349 (originally $499)

Xbox One S 1 TB console with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $249 (originally $299)

Xbox One S 1 TB console with Forza Horizon 4 for $249 (originally $299)

Newegg is offering the Starlink: Battle for Atlas starter pack, which comes with the PS4 game and a customizable model of the ship from the game, for $4.99, but for today only. Best Buy is offering the Starlink: Battle for Atlas starter pack featuring the character Star Fox for Nintendo Switch for $8.99. Both packs were originally priced at $59.99, so these are outstanding deals.