The latest iPad Air is now $100 off at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy

If you’ve been holding out on a deal for the latest iPad Air, the wait is over.

The Wi-Fi-only version of this year’s iPad Air is $100 off at Target and Best Buy. That makes it $399.99 for the 64GB model and $549.99 for the 256GB model. The cellular-enabled models are also $100 off at Best Buy. That brings the price down to $529.99 for the 64GB model and $679.99 for the 256GB model. We didn’t see any deals on the iPad Air over Cyber Monday, so this is a good opportunity if you’re looking to buy one.

The Verge’s Dieter Bohn said that even at its original price, the iPad Air is an affordable alternative to the iPad Pro. It has an expanded 10.5-inch screen, good battery life, and allows for smooth multitasking.