Get the first six Star Wars movies for the lowest price yet ahead of Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is just days away, bringing a promised end to the nine-episode Skywalker saga on December 20th. But if you want to catch up on the earlier movies, you can pick up digital copies of Episodes 1 through 6 for the lowest price they’ve ever been: $42.99 over at the Google Play Store for HD copies of all six films.

The deal is also available at iTunes for $49.99, should you prefer to buy through Apple, $48.99 over at Vudu, or $45.99 at the Microsoft Store (if you’ve got a gift card to one of those services lying around). The digital six-film collection usually runs for $89.99, making it a fantastic deal for anyone who wants to marathon some Star Wars films before the last movie comes out.

Alternatively, just get Disney+

It doesn’t entirely matter which platform you buy it on, since the Star Wars movies are included as part of the Movies Anywhere service, which lets you sync purchased digital films across all eligible retailers. (Sadly, only the HD copies of the films are available to purchase: while 4K versions of the first six movies do exist, they’re exclusive to the Disney+ streaming service, which costs $6.99 per month.)

Want to round out your collection? Google Play has a sale on both the The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi for $8.99 each, down from the usual price of $19.99 (also in HD, although those movies are also available to purchase in 4K should you wish to pay more for $14.99 each at Vudu), which you can sync together with the other six films from the bundle through Movies Anywhere, too.