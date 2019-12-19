Best Buy is having a flash sale on Xbox bundles, JBL speakers, and more

Best Buy is having a flash sale from 7PM ET on December 19th to 1AM ET on December 20th. There’s a range of deals, but we’ve collected the ones that stood out to us here. Most of these items are expected to ship in time for Christmas.
Best Buy is discounting several models of wireless JBL speakers. These speakers connect via Bluetooth, so they’ll work for different devices.
- JBL Charge 4 is $99 (originally $179.99)
- JBL PartyBox is $219.99 (originally $349.99)
- JBL JR POP is $19.99 (originally $39.99)
- JBL Boombox is $349.99 (originally $499.99)
- JBL Flip 4 is $59.99 (originally $99.99)
There are also discounted Xbox One X bundles. The bundles include the console, the game specified, an extra controller, one month of Xbox Game Pass, and one month of Xbox Live Gold; Best Buy’s deal includes an additional black controller. The Gears 5 bundle comes with all five Gears of War games. Best Buy and other retailers have offered similar bundle deals before, so this is a good opportunity to grab them if you missed out the last time. Here are the various options:
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle is $349 (originally $499.99)
- Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 bundle is $349 (originally $499.99) and is only available for store pickup
- Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K20 bundle is $349 (originally $499.99)
- Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition bundle is $349 (originally $499.99), but also has to be picked up from the store