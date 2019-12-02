You can get $10 off a year of Disney+ today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Disney entered the streaming market this year with the launch of its own streaming service, Disney+, home to Disney series and movies old and new. It’s proven to be a wildly popular competitor to Netflix and Hulu, with over 10 million people signing up on the day it launched.

If you haven’t subscribed to it yet (and the free year of Disney+ for Verizon customers doesn’t apply to you), this Black Friday deal will save you some money. For a limited time, you can get $10 off of a year’s subscription to Disney+. That brings the annual subscription price down to $59.99 from $69.99. The deal is only valid in the United States and Puerto Rico, and does not include a free trial. After the year runs out, you’ll be charged $69.99 unless you deactivate the subscription.

So whether you want to catch up on any Marvel releases you may have missed, or want to see Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian, or you just want to watch old Disney Channel Original Movies again, this is a pretty great deal.