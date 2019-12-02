 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

These are the best Cyber Monday deals you’ll find at Best Buy

Shop online, and beat the lines

By Chris Welch
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge
Part of The Verge Guide to Cyber Monday

Best Buy is offering a long list of deals for Cyber Monday 2019 both online and in stores. You can save on products in every category, from laptops to smart home devices. And remember that Best Buy offers in-store pickup, which should at least help you avoid waiting in the main cashier line if you want to do some of your Cyber Monday shopping in person. Curbside pickup is also available for some products.

These deals are competitive with what you’ll find from Amazon, Target, and other retailers. So if you’ve got any Best Buy gift cards sitting around, Cyber Monday is a prime opportunity to finally put them to use.

Smartphones

  • Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note 10 Plus is $400 off for a total price of just $699.99 if you’re willing to activate it on a carrier at purchase time. Otherwise, it’s $200 off for $899.99.

TVs

Laptops

Smart home

Gaming

Headphones and earbuds

Speakers

  • The Sonos Playbase, Playbar, and Sub are all discounted by $140 and can each be had for $559.99. The Sonos Beam (with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support) is $80 off and costs $319.99 for Cyber Monday.

Appliances

The Verge Guide to Cyber Monday

Loading comments...