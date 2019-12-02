These are the best Cyber Monday deals you’ll find at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a long list of deals for Cyber Monday 2019 both online and in stores. You can save on products in every category, from laptops to smart home devices. And remember that Best Buy offers in-store pickup, which should at least help you avoid waiting in the main cashier line if you want to do some of your Cyber Monday shopping in person. Curbside pickup is also available for some products.
These deals are competitive with what you’ll find from Amazon, Target, and other retailers. So if you’ve got any Best Buy gift cards sitting around, Cyber Monday is a prime opportunity to finally put them to use.
Smartphones
- Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note 10 Plus is $400 off for a total price of just $699.99 if you’re willing to activate it on a carrier at purchase time. Otherwise, it’s $200 off for $899.99.
TVs
- Save $200 on a 65-inch Samsung Q60 Series 4K HDR TV, which has dropped to $999.99 (normally $1,199.99)
- Save $300 on a 75-inch TCL 4 Series 4K HDR TV, priced at just $599.99 (normally $899.99). The 65-inch version is also discounted to $399.99.
- If you’re on the hunt for smaller sizes, TCL’s 50-inch 4 Series is only $249.99, while Samsung’s 50-inch NU6900 4K HDR TV is $279.99
- You can save big on 4K TVs running Amazon’s Fire TV software: 50-inch sets from Insignia ($249.99) and Toshiba ($269.99) both come with a free Echo Dot, as does Insignia’s 24-inch 720p Fire TV Edition, which could make a great kitchen TV for just $99.99
Laptops
- Save $200 on Microsoft’s 15-inch Surface Laptop 3, which costs $999.99 with the savings
- HP’s 13-inch Spectre x360 2-in-1 is being discounted by $250, dropping to $1,049.99 for Cyber Monday. The company’s 14-inch Chromebook is also on sale for $119 (normally $249).
- The new Asus 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook is $369.99, over $150 off its normal price.
Smart home
- The third-gen Amazon Echo Dot is only $22.99. If you’d prefer the newer version with an integrated LED clock, that’s also discounted to $34.99.
- Amazon’s Echo Show 5 smart display is $40 off and falls to $49.99. Want to go bigger? The full-size second-gen Echo Show is only $149.99 for Cyber Monday.
- The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $129.99, $70 off its usual price. The Floodlight Cam is $199.99, a savings of $40. And Ring’s two-pack of Spotlight Cams is also $70 off for a total of $279.99.
Gaming
- Save $150 on various Xbox One X bundles (Gears 5, NBA 2K20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), which are all priced at $349.99
- Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro is on sale for $299.99
- The Nintendo Switch V2 with improved battery life is its usual price of $299, but you get two free games: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and the Starlink: Battle for Atlas starter pack
Headphones and earbuds
- Jabra’s Elite 65t earbuds are still on sale for their lowest-ever price of $99.99
- Beats Powerbeats Pro are $50 off, dropping to $199.99
Speakers
- The Sonos Playbase, Playbar, and Sub are all discounted by $140 and can each be had for $559.99. The Sonos Beam (with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support) is $80 off and costs $319.99 for Cyber Monday.
Appliances
- The excellent Dyson V11 Torque vacuum is $200 off and is just $499.99
