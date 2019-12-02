These are the best Cyber Monday deals you’ll find at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Best Buy is offering a long list of deals for Cyber Monday 2019 both online and in stores. You can save on products in every category, from laptops to smart home devices. And remember that Best Buy offers in-store pickup, which should at least help you avoid waiting in the main cashier line if you want to do some of your Cyber Monday shopping in person. Curbside pickup is also available for some products.

These deals are competitive with what you’ll find from Amazon, Target, and other retailers. So if you’ve got any Best Buy gift cards sitting around, Cyber Monday is a prime opportunity to finally put them to use.

Smartphones

Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note 10 Plus is $400 off for a total price of just $699.99 if you’re willing to activate it on a carrier at purchase time. Otherwise, it’s $200 off for $899.99.

TVs

Laptops

Smart home

Gaming

Headphones and earbuds

Jabra’s Elite 65t earbuds are still on sale for their lowest-ever price of $99.99

Beats Powerbeats Pro are $50 off, dropping to $199.99

Speakers

The Sonos Playbase, Playbar, and Sub are all discounted by $140 and can each be had for $559.99. The Sonos Beam (with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support) is $80 off and costs $319.99 for Cyber Monday.

Appliances