Today’s deals include Echo Show bundles, iPads, and MacBooks

Samsung Galaxy phones are also on sale

By Aliya Chaudhry
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you’ve been putting off your holiday shopping, there are even more deals available now on popular phones, tablets, and laptops. While a lot of these will make for great last-minute holiday gifts, not all of these are expected to arrive before the holidays, as we’re cutting it close. Target’s items won’t ship before Christmas, but most Best Buy, B&H Photo and Amazon orders are expected to arrive by the holiday.

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Best Buy is offering even more deals. Among those are two smart display bundles. The Echo Show 8 is $50 off and includes an Echo Dot (third-gen), which was originally priced at $49.99. That brings the total price for the two items down to $79.99. You can also get two Echo Show 5s for $89.99, the usual list price for a single unit.

If you’re looking for other speaker options, Best Buy has a few other deals. Apple’s HomePod is $199.99. This is $100 off its original price, and has been a common sale during this holiday season. The UE Boom 2 portable speaker is going for $59.99, which is $120 off its initial price.

Best Buy also has some good deals on popular noise-canceling wireless headphones. Sony’s WH-1000X M3 are $70 off at $279.99. They are also $278 at Amazon, Walmart and B&H Photo, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen them sell for. Beats Studio 3 is almost half off at $179.99, saving $170. This is cheaper than the headphones were going for during Black Friday.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

You can get deals on MacBooks from various retailers. Here are the configurations on sale:

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

You can also save on Samsung’s Galaxy line of phones at several retailers.

Target also has a deal on the Nintendo Switch which is available until December 21st at 3AM ET. You can get a $30 Target gift card when you buy a Nintendo Switch from Target. The console costs its full price, $299.99.

Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case are $30 off at Target and Amazon, bringing the price down to $169.99.

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Target and Best Buy are also offering deals on iPads, including the iPad Air:

  • iPad Air (10.5-inch, WiFi) is $100 off at Target. That’s $399.99 for the 64GB version and $549.99 for the 256GB version.
  • iPad (7th-gen, 10.2-inch, 32GB, WiFi) is $249.99 (originally $329.99) at Target and Best Buy
  • iPad (7th-gen, 10.2-inch, 128GB, WiFi) is $329.99 (originally $429.99) at Target and Best Buy
  • iPad (7th-gen, 10.2-inch, 32GB, WiFi and Cellular) is $379.99 (originally $459.99) at Best Buy
  • iPad (7th-gen, 10.2-inch, 128GB, WiFi and Cellular) is $459.99 (originally $559.99) at Best Buy

