Today’s deals include Echo Show bundles, iPads, and MacBooks

If you’ve been putting off your holiday shopping, there are even more deals available now on popular phones, tablets, and laptops. While a lot of these will make for great last-minute holiday gifts, not all of these are expected to arrive before the holidays, as we’re cutting it close. Target’s items won’t ship before Christmas, but most Best Buy, B&H Photo and Amazon orders are expected to arrive by the holiday.
Best Buy is offering even more deals. Among those are two smart display bundles. The Echo Show 8 is $50 off and includes an Echo Dot (third-gen), which was originally priced at $49.99. That brings the total price for the two items down to $79.99. You can also get two Echo Show 5s for $89.99, the usual list price for a single unit.
If you’re looking for other speaker options, Best Buy has a few other deals. Apple’s HomePod is $199.99. This is $100 off its original price, and has been a common sale during this holiday season. The UE Boom 2 portable speaker is going for $59.99, which is $120 off its initial price.
Best Buy also has some good deals on popular noise-canceling wireless headphones. Sony’s WH-1000X M3 are $70 off at $279.99. They are also $278 at Amazon, Walmart and B&H Photo, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen them sell for. Beats Studio 3 is almost half off at $179.99, saving $170. This is cheaper than the headphones were going for during Black Friday.
You can get deals on MacBooks from various retailers. Here are the configurations on sale:
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 8th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128 SSD) is $1,199.99 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Amazon (originally $1,299.99)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 8th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256 SSD) is $1,299.99 at B&H Photo and $1,399.99 at Best Buy (originally $1,499.99)
- MacBook Air (13.3-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128 SSD) is $999.99 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Amazon (originally $1,099.99)
- MacBook Air (13.3-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256 SSD) is $1,099.99 at Amazon and B&H Photo and $1,199.99 at Best Buy (originally $1,299.99)
You can also save on Samsung’s Galaxy line of phones at several retailers.
- Galaxy S10 (128GB) is $649.99 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Amazon (originally $899.99)
- Galaxy S10 (512GB) is $899.99 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Amazon (originally $1,149.99)
- Galaxy S10+ (128GB) is $699.99 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Amazon (originally $999.99)
- Galaxy S10+ (512GB) is $949.99 at Best Buy and Amazon (originally $1,249.99)
- Galaxy Note10 (256GB) is $749.99 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Amazon (originally $949.99)
- Galaxy Note10+ (256GB) is $899.99 at Best Buy and Amazon (originally $1,099.99)
- Galaxy Note10+ (512 GB) is $999.99 at Best Buy and B&H Photo (originally $1,199.99)
Target also has a deal on the Nintendo Switch which is available until December 21st at 3AM ET. You can get a $30 Target gift card when you buy a Nintendo Switch from Target. The console costs its full price, $299.99.
Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case are $30 off at Target and Amazon, bringing the price down to $169.99.
Target and Best Buy are also offering deals on iPads, including the iPad Air:
- iPad Air (10.5-inch, WiFi) is $100 off at Target. That’s $399.99 for the 64GB version and $549.99 for the 256GB version.
- iPad (7th-gen, 10.2-inch, 32GB, WiFi) is $249.99 (originally $329.99) at Target and Best Buy
- iPad (7th-gen, 10.2-inch, 128GB, WiFi) is $329.99 (originally $429.99) at Target and Best Buy
- iPad (7th-gen, 10.2-inch, 32GB, WiFi and Cellular) is $379.99 (originally $459.99) at Best Buy
- iPad (7th-gen, 10.2-inch, 128GB, WiFi and Cellular) is $459.99 (originally $559.99) at Best Buy