Today’s deals include Echo Show bundles, iPads, and MacBooks

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’ve been putting off your holiday shopping, there are even more deals available now on popular phones, tablets, and laptops. While a lot of these will make for great last-minute holiday gifts, not all of these are expected to arrive before the holidays, as we’re cutting it close. Target’s items won’t ship before Christmas, but most Best Buy, B&H Photo and Amazon orders are expected to arrive by the holiday.

Best Buy is offering even more deals. Among those are two smart display bundles. The Echo Show 8 is $50 off and includes an Echo Dot (third-gen), which was originally priced at $49.99. That brings the total price for the two items down to $79.99. You can also get two Echo Show 5s for $89.99, the usual list price for a single unit.

If you’re looking for other speaker options, Best Buy has a few other deals. Apple’s HomePod is $199.99. This is $100 off its original price, and has been a common sale during this holiday season. The UE Boom 2 portable speaker is going for $59.99, which is $120 off its initial price.

Best Buy also has some good deals on popular noise-canceling wireless headphones. Sony’s WH-1000X M3 are $70 off at $279.99. They are also $278 at Amazon, Walmart and B&H Photo, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen them sell for. Beats Studio 3 is almost half off at $179.99, saving $170. This is cheaper than the headphones were going for during Black Friday.

You can get deals on MacBooks from various retailers. Here are the configurations on sale:

You can also save on Samsung’s Galaxy line of phones at several retailers.

Target also has a deal on the Nintendo Switch which is available until December 21st at 3AM ET. You can get a $30 Target gift card when you buy a Nintendo Switch from Target. The console costs its full price, $299.99.

Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case are $30 off at Target and Amazon, bringing the price down to $169.99.

Target and Best Buy are also offering deals on iPads, including the iPad Air: