The best Cyber Monday deals that you can still find

It’s always nice when Black Friday and Cyber Monday come to an end. The surge of emails quiets down (at least a little bit), and you can survey the damage to your bank account. Hopefully, you got the things you needed or wanted.

If, for whatever reason, you missed out on the sale festivities, there are still a few more deals (some of them are brand-new for today) that you can check out below. The barrage of deals has definitely slowed down, but you still have a chance to save a bit of money on popular tech throughout the week. And this is where you’ll find the best price cuts.

We’ll be cutting down this list as deals slip away.

Phones, wearables, and accessories

Gaming

Xbox One S All-Digital (disc-less) consoles are $149.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Walmart. The price has gone back up to $249 at most retailers, so this might be your last chance to grab a steeply discounted console.

Samsung’s 512GB microSD card is $64.99 (usually $89.99)

Headphones

Home entertainment

Smart home tech

Laptops and tablets

The Pixel Slate Chrome OS tablet with an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 CPU starts at $449 ($350 off) and includes a Pixel Slate Keyboard and Pixelbook Pen stylus for free with purchase at B&H Photo. (It’s currently backordered, but B&H is still accepting orders at this price.)

The next step up in price and power for the Pixel Slate is the $649 version with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, which is available with the same bundled items at the Google Store, Amazon (only includes a free Pixel Slate Keyboard), and B&H Photo.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage) bundled with a black Type Cover is $599 (usually $959) at Best Buy and the Microsoft Store