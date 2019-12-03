The best Cyber Monday deals that you can still find

It’s always nice when Black Friday and Cyber Monday come to an end. The surge of emails quiets down (at least a little bit), and you can survey the damage to your bank account. Hopefully, you got the things you needed or wanted.
If, for whatever reason, you missed out on the sale festivities, there are still a few more deals (some of them are brand-new for today) that you can check out below. The barrage of deals has definitely slowed down, but you still have a chance to save a bit of money on popular tech throughout the week. And this is where you’ll find the best price cuts.
We’ll be cutting down this list as deals slip away.
Phones, wearables, and accessories
- Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is $39.99 (usually around $59)
- LG G8 ThinQ is $399.99 (usually $849.99) at Amazon
- Google’s Pixel 4 phone with 64GB of storage is $599 (usually $799; each storage configuration is $200 off) at Amazon and the Google Store. Most other retailers have switched off this deal.
- The Pixel 4 XL with 64GB of storage is $699 (usually $899; each storage config is $200 off) at the Google Store
- The Pixel 3A with 64GB of storage is $299.99 (usually $399) at the Google Store
- The Pixel 3A XL with 64GB of storage is $379.99 at Amazon and the Google Store
- The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts at $849.99 ($100 off) and includes free Galaxy Buds at the Microsoft Store. If you want a bigger phone, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is also discounted $100 (includes Galaxy Buds) down to $999.99 at the Microsoft Store.
- The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) is $354.99 (Amazon and Costco), which is almost $50 off the price that Apple sells it for
- The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) is $384.99 (Amazon and Costco), which is around $50 cheaper than usual
Gaming
- Xbox One S All-Digital (disc-less) consoles are $149.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Walmart. The price has gone back up to $249 at most retailers, so this might be your last chance to grab a steeply discounted console.
- Samsung’s 512GB microSD card is $64.99 (usually $89.99)
Headphones
- Sony WF-1000XM3 truly wireless noise-canceling earbuds are $198 for the first time at Amazon (normally $229). My colleague Chris Welch says in his review that these are best AirPods rival yet. That was just before Apple unveiled its competing AirPods Pro with noise cancellation, though these are still great if you’re looking for excellent sound quality and battery life.
- Beats Studio 3 noise-canceling headphones are $209.99 (usually $349.99) at Best Buy
- Jabra Elite 85h wireless noise-canceling headphones are $199.99 (usually $299, beating the Black Friday price by $50) at Amazon
- Sony’s WH-1000XM3 are $278 (usually $349.99) at Amazon and Best Buy
- For the second-generation AirPods with a standard (plug-in) charging case, Best Buy has them $144.99 ($20 off), as does Target
- The second-generation AirPods that include a wireless charger-ready case are the most affordable at Best Buy for $169
- Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds are $99 ($30 off) at Best Buy
- Bose QuietComfort II noise-canceling headphones are $279 ($70 off) at Best Buy and Amazon
Home entertainment
- Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision is $279.99 (usually $380.99) at Amazon
- 65-inch Samsung Q70 series QLED 4K HDR is $1,199.99 at Best Buy (usually $1,399)
- 55-inch Samsung Q70 series QLED 4K HDR TV is $997.99 at Walmart or $999.99 at Best Buy (normally $1,499)
- LG’s 65-inch C9 OLED is $1,699 on eBay
- Sony 65-inch OLED A8G series 4K HDR TV is $1,998 at Best Buy
- The microphone-free Sonos One SL is $149 ($30 off). It’s available through Sonos, B&H Photo, Amazon, and Best Buy.
Smart home tech
- The Sonos One (Gen 2) smart speaker with Alexa voice support is $169 ($30 off) through Sonos and at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy
- Google Nest Wifi router two-pack is $259 (usually $299) at Amazon
- Echo (third-gen) is $59.99 (usually $99.99, includes the (RED) edition)
- Echo Show 5 with a Wyze Camera costs $59.99 (usually $99.99)
- Echo Show 8 is $79.99 (usually $129.99)
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, which includes three Eero routers is $189 (usually $249)
- Blink XT2 three-camera kit is $184.99 (usually $249.99)
- Ring Alarm five-piece kit is $139 and includes a free Echo Dot (usually $199)
- Nest Wifi routers are $149 ($20 off) at the Google Store, Walmart, Target, and Amazon
- Nest Wifi router and point bundle are $229 ($40 off) at the Google Store and Target
- Nest Wifi router and two points bundled with Stadia Premiere Edition is $398 ($80 off) at the Google Store. (Add both to your cart to see the discount reflected at checkout.)
- Google Nest Mini smart speaker pictured at the top of this post is $29 ($20 off) at the Google Store, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo
- The Google Nest Hub is $79 on the Google Store, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. That’s $50 off its original retail price, but it usually costs around $99. My Best Buy members (it’s free to join) can get a two-pack of them for $139.99 (available online only).
- The Nest Hub Max is $199 ($30 off) at the Google Store, Target, Best Buy, and B&H Photo
- Nest Hello Doorbell is $149 ($80 off) at the Google Store, Best Buy, Target, and B&H Photo
- Nest Learning Thermostat is $179 ($70 off) at the Google Store and Walmart
Laptops and tablets
The Pixel Slate Chrome OS tablet with an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 CPU starts at $449 ($350 off) and includes a Pixel Slate Keyboard and Pixelbook Pen stylus for free with purchase at B&H Photo. (It’s currently backordered, but B&H is still accepting orders at this price.)
The next step up in price and power for the Pixel Slate is the $649 version with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, which is available with the same bundled items at the Google Store, Amazon (only includes a free Pixel Slate Keyboard), and B&H Photo.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage) bundled with a black Type Cover is $599 (usually $959) at Best Buy and the Microsoft Store