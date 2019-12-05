Google Nest Hubs include a Nest Mini, plus save on Philips Hue bundles

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but some pretty decent deals are popping up. The Google Nest Hub is $79 and comes with a free Google Nest Mini if you buy it from the Google Store or Target. That’s the same price the Nest Hub was during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the Nest Mini was on sale for $20 (now $35).

Here’s another deal: you can get the third-generation Echo Dot bundled with two Phillips Hue smart light bulbs for $34.99 on Amazon. This saves you $44.99, and starts your smart home system. You can use Alexa, the Echo Dot’s voice assistant, to control the light bulbs verbally.

This deal includes two A19 bulbs, and they’re Philips Hue’s newer Bluetooth models, so a hub isn’t necessary to get them working. However, you’ll be limited to pairing 10 bulbs via Bluetooth instead of up to 50 via the hub.

There’s also a good deal going on the Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse at Staples. If you purchase this item along with another item that brings your total over $100, you can save $25 when you use the coupon code 85015 at checkout. At $75, that’s the cheapest price that we’ve seen on this model yet, and you get free shipping (via SlickDeals).

The Verge’s Chaim Gartenberg said Logitech’s MX Master 3 mouse uses a new “Magspeed” scrolling wheel that has two modes that both offer smoother and quieter scrolling than before, and also, it conveniently charges through USB-C, can connect to up to three computers, and has a battery life of approximately 70 days.

Most Cyber Monday deals are gone, but it’s not truly over yet; several Cyber Monday deals remain. Here’s a list of some products you can still snag on sale: