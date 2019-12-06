Cyber Week sales are still going: iPad Pro, Dell laptops, Nintendo Switch Lite, and more deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

As Cyber Week draws to a close, and retailers begin their sales leading up to the holidays, deals are coming and going quickly. In this transition between sales season, we’ve picked out a few worthwhile deals, and we’ll be updating our coverage to bring you more as the next season of deals kicks off. And some of these deals are even better than the Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings.

Best Buy is offering sizable discounts on the 11-inch models of the latest iPad Pro. The savings range from $150 to $200 and each purchase comes with a free year of Apple TV Plus. We didn’t see any major deals on any iPad Pros over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but we have seen these savings before. Here are the current price options:

Best Buy has also knocked $80 off the Fitbit Versa Special Edition, bringing it down to $119.95.

Sling is offering a Google Nest Hub for free when you prepay for three months of Sling TV, which is convenient because not only do you get a streaming service, you also get a device to watch it on. This means you get the three-month subscription and the Nest Hub for a total of $75 — that’s slightly cheaper than what the Nest Hub alone cost over Black Friday and Cyber Monday (via CNET).

Dell still has Cyber Monday prices on popular XPS laptops. XPS 13 (13.3-inch, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM) is $250 off, for a price of $1,049.99. This is the same price we saw from other retailers during Black Friday. If you want it in white, it costs an additional $50.

You can also save on XPS 15 laptops. The 256GB SSD version with 16GB of RAM is $250 off for a total of $1,649.99. For more storage space, you can get the 1TB SSD version with 32GB of RAM discounted to $1,899.99, which will save you $450.

The 2-in-1s are on sale at Dell as well. The XPS 13 2-in-1 is $150 off, bringing the price down to $1,399.99, which is cheaper than it was during Black Friday. Both 2-in-1 versions (8GB and 16GB) of the XPS 15 are $310 off, for a price of $1,399.99 and $1,499.99, respectively.

And the Nintendo Switch Lite is $10 off (Amazon Prime members save an additional $10 off) on Woot, bringing the price down to $189.99 ($179.99 for Prime members). This is the best discount we’ve seen yet — there also weren’t any deals for this during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It could sell out soon, so you may want to act fast in order to take advantage of this deal.